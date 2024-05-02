Got a News Tip?
May 02, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Park Street Gallery hosts free reception with artist Joan Brown 

The public will have the opportunity to meet artist Joan Brown during a free reception at Park Street Gallery in Paso Robles on Saturday, May 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Works by Brown, who paints in both oils and watercolors, are currently on display at the local gallery.

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE BY JOAN BROWN
  • Courtesy Image By Joan Brown

"For me, art is about beauty," Brown said in press materials. "Whether it serves to calm, to delight, or to inspire, beauty is essential and honest. If I can remind someone that we are surrounded with exquisite beauty when we just stop and look, I am gratified. The natural world and the fellow species that live with us never fail to leave me in awe."

After a successful career in higher education, Brown dove into a second career in fine art, according to press materials. She developed her art style after years of formal training with prolific contemporary artists. Her colorful works, which often capture figurative subjects and landscapes, are described as unique interpretations of "what she experiences and values."

To find out more about Brown's showcase at Park Street Gallery and the upcoming reception, call (805) 286-4430 or visit parkstreetgallery.com. Park Street Gallery is open daily (except Tuesdays), from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is located at 1320 Park St., Paso Robles. Δ

—Caleb Wiseblood


