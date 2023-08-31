Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 31, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Heart of Stone 

By
click to enlarge STONED Gal Gadot stars as secret agent Rachel Stone, who must stop hackers from stealing a powerful AI quantum computer network capable of frightening manipulation, in Heart of Stone, streaming on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • STONED Gal Gadot stars as secret agent Rachel Stone, who must stop hackers from stealing a powerful AI quantum computer network capable of frightening manipulation, in Heart of Stone, streaming on Netflix.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Tom Harper (Wild Rose, The Aeronauts) directs this by-the-numbers spy thriller that's sadly short on thrills. As I understand it, the idea was that it would begin a Mission: Impossible-style franchise with Gal Gadot in the lead, but after this rote, lackluster effort, this may be a one-off.

Gadot is intelligence operator Rachel Stone, a computer expert working with MI6 ... or is she something more? The plot also involved a super-secret organization called The Charter, dedicated to keeping world peace and outside the control of any single government. The Charter's most powerful tool is The Heart, an artificial intelligence quantum computer network with a global reach, which in the wrong hands would lead to world domination.

The locations are exotic, from the Italian Alps to London to Lisbon to Iceland to the Senegal desert, and Gadot remains a likable and charismatic lead, but we've seen these characters and situations before, and there's not much to recommend this film other than it's free with your Netflix subscription. Though it's garnered 33 million viewers, its Rotten Tomatoes audience score is a dismal 53 percent. And the critics? They trashed it with 29 percent. I had to make two attempts before I could get through it. (122 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Central Coast Film Society seeks submissions for upcoming film showcase Read More

  2. Joe Pickett Season 2 Read More

  3. Strays is crude, funny, and deserving of its R rating Read More

  4. The Bunker SLO hosts lifeguard station mural as an activity hub for Braiding Water multicultural event Read More

  5. The Beanie Bubble Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation