Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

May 09, 2024 News

Correction 

In the May 2 news brief "Grover H20 sues city over handling of water rates petition," the organization's spokesperson and former Grover Beach Mayor Debbie Peterson was misquoted. The quote included an incorrect election date. The quote should read, "Rushing is the only one that remains [named in the lawsuit], and the option is to put him on the November 2024 ballot or in a special election." she said. New Times regrets the error. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Grover H2O sues city over handling of water rates petition Read More

  2. County Clerk-Recorder awaits recall petition against Bruce Gibson Read More

  3. The Santa Maria Speedway returns to races on May 11 Read More

  4. SLO County supervisors approve controversial Dana Reserve development Read More

  5. Welcome Home Village set to join SLO County Health Agency campus Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation