Correction 

In the May 2 news brief "Grover H20 sues city over handling of water rates petition," the organization's spokesperson and former Grover Beach Mayor Debbie Peterson was misquoted. The quote included an incorrect election date. The quote should read, "Rushing is the only one that remains [named in the lawsuit], and the option is to put him on the November 2024 ballot or in a special election." she said. New Times regrets the error. Δ