May 16, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Five novelists participate in local dramatic reading program 

By

The Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay will hold a book signing and dramatic reading event with five novelists, including Santa Maria local Tony Piazza and Los Osos locals Anne R. Allen and Christine Ahern, on Sunday, June 2, from 1 to 3 p.m.

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY CALEB WISEBLOOD
  • File Photo By Caleb Wiseblood

California-based authors Mara Purl and Chrysteen Braun will join Piazza, Allen, and Ahern in performing selected scenes taken from each of their latest novels. Guests will have the chance to meet the authors, who will be available to sign copies of their books after the readings.

For more info, call (805) 772-2880 or visit coalescebookstore.com. The Coalesce Bookstore is located at 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

