Grossman Gallery showcases art by Shell Beach-based painter Judy Chapel 

The featured artist for the month of August at the Grossman Gallery in Lompoc is Shell Beach-based painter Judy Chapel, whose exhibit will premiere on Friday, Aug. 4, and remain on display through Thursday, Aug. 31.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Judy Chapel

The showcase will include more than 50 paintings by Chapel, a signature member of the Central Coast Watercolor Society. Chapel was born and raised in Ohio. After graduating from Kent State University with a degree in education, Chapel moved to California to become a teacher for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District in Santa Maria.

She retired from teaching in 1996 and now lives in Shell Beach. During her second career as an artist, Chapel has traveled to countries across Europe as well as Mexico and Canada for extended periods of time to paint and study.

Chapel works with watercolor, acrylics, and other media. Her bold, colorful artworks have been juried into various art shows over the past few decades, according to press materials. In 2002, Chapel won Best of Show in a showcase hosted by the Oil, Pastel, and Acrylic Group of San Luis Obispo.

Her work has previously appeared in galleries in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and other cities along the Central Coast. Chapel's watercolor paintings have been juried into the annual Aquarius exhibition, hosted by the Central Coast Watercolor Society, a total of three times over the years.

An opening reception for Chapel's upcoming exhibit at the Grossman Gallery will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. To find out more about the event, call (805) 875-8775 or email [email protected]. The Grossman Gallery is located inside the Lompoc Library, at 501 E. North Ave., Lompoc. Δ