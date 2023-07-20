Got a News Tip?
July 20, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Odd Fellows Hall in SLO hosts comedy night 

Prolific stand-up comedian and television writer Curtis Cook will headline an upcoming comedy night at the Odd Fellows Hall in San Luis Obispo, slated for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Cook has written for Crank Yankers, American Dad, and other shows throughout his career.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF SAL ESPANA
  • Photo Courtesy Of Sal Espana

The Odd Fellows Hall show will also feature comedian Wendy Wilkins, a frequent act at The Comedy Store in Hollywood, and additional special guests. Tickets to the show are $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID. Email [email protected] for more info on the event. The venue is located at 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

