Odd Fellows Hall in SLO hosts comedy night 

Prolific stand-up comedian and television writer Curtis Cook will headline an upcoming comedy night at the Odd Fellows Hall in San Luis Obispo, slated for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Cook has written for Crank Yankers, American Dad, and other shows throughout his career.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Sal Espana

The Odd Fellows Hall show will also feature comedian Wendy Wilkins, a frequent act at The Comedy Store in Hollywood, and additional special guests. Tickets to the show are $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID. Email [email protected] for more info on the event. The venue is located at 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. Δ