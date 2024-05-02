Gallery at Marina Square showcases three artists in May exhibitions 

Acrylic painter Hema Sukumar, mixed media painter Brian Johnson, and ceramicist Thomas Brown are the three featured artists at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay during the month of May.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Hema Sukumar

Their exhibits opened in early May and will remain on display at the gallery through Wednesday, May 29. On Saturday, May 11, the gallery will host a joint artist reception to celebrate each showcase from 3 to 5 p.m.

"The world is full of vibrant colors and bright hues. As a person and as an artist, I am drawn to color," Sukumar said in press materials. "As a resident artist of California, I gravitate towards painting nearby coastal scenes and landscapes from national parks."

While Sukumar often paints landscapes, many of Johnson's mixed media works are abstracts. According to press materials, Brown has been passionate about working with crystalline glazes since the 1980s.

To find out more, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasqaure.com. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

—Caleb Wiseblood