Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

May 02, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square showcases three artists in May exhibitions 

Acrylic painter Hema Sukumar, mixed media painter Brian Johnson, and ceramicist Thomas Brown are the three featured artists at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay during the month of May.

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE BY HEMA SUKUMAR
  • Courtesy Image By Hema Sukumar

Their exhibits opened in early May and will remain on display at the gallery through Wednesday, May 29. On Saturday, May 11, the gallery will host a joint artist reception to celebrate each showcase from 3 to 5 p.m.

"The world is full of vibrant colors and bright hues. As a person and as an artist, I am drawn to color," Sukumar said in press materials. "As a resident artist of California, I gravitate towards painting nearby coastal scenes and landscapes from national parks."

While Sukumar often paints landscapes, many of Johnson's mixed media works are abstracts. According to press materials, Brown has been passionate about working with crystalline glazes since the 1980s.

To find out more, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasqaure.com. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

—Caleb Wiseblood


Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Camera demonstrates the importance of mentors Read More

  2. Female forward: Actor turned writer-director Heather Graham wins the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival King Vidor Award for Excellence in Filmmaking Read More

  3. Ripping dance band Riff Tide plays the SLO Film Fest's Surf Nite on April 26, in the Fremont Read More

  4. Vocal Arts Ensemble honors late founder, announces new director Read More

  5. X Ambassadors play the Fremont on May 7 Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation