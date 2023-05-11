Gallery at Marina Square showcases three artists in May exhibitions 

The first day of May marked the grand opening of three new exhibitions at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay. A joint reception for the gallery's featured artists of the month—watercolor painter Ardella Swanberg, fiber and leather crafts artist Kristina Albion, and acrylic painter Hema Sukumar—will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 3 to 5 p.m.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Ardella Swanberg

A longtime painting teacher and Central Coast resident for 25 years, Swanberg often paints subjects based on areas where she's lived, including a cattle ranch in Cayucos and near the harbor in Morro Bay.

The local artist has had pieces exhibited at the Cayucos Community Art Gallery, the Morro Bay Art Association, Castoro Cellars, and other venues in the past, and has held offices in various art organizations over the years, including with the Central Coast Watercolor Society and the Cayucos Art Association. Swanberg's current exhibit is located in the lower gallery of Gallery at Marina Square.

The upper gallery of the venue is currently the home of Sukumar's exhibit, which showcases a collection of acrylic paintings of landscapes with vivid colors.

"The world is full of vibrant colors and bright hues. As a person and as an artist, I am drawn to color," Sukumar said in press materials. "California's colorful landscapes from the water's edge to mountaintops are a constant source of my artistic inspirations."

Most of Sukumar's paintings are completed in a studio space, but the artist enjoys painting plein air as often as possible.

"When I'm not traveling, you will frequently find me painting the colorful flowers and critters from my garden," Sukumar said. "Painting has always been a form of escape for me. It gives me a sense of joy, peace, hope, and a welcome break from the daily commotion of our busy lives."

The gallery's featured craft artist for the month of May is Albion, who creates fiber and leather artworks, wearable art, home decor, and more items using cloth, paint, and other materials. Albion's exhibit will showcase a variety of Albion's pieces, including her painted stones, which are intended to invoke feelings of peace and tranquility, according to press materials.

All three exhibitions at the venue will remain on display through Monday, May 29. To find out more about the exhibits and the upcoming artist reception on Saturday, May 13, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasqaure.com. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ