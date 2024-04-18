SLO County Arts Council seeks artist or artist team for Oceano sculpture project 

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Slo County Arts Council

In conjunction with the Clean California State Highway Beautification Program, the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council is seeking county-based artists and artist teams to apply to work on an upcoming sculpture project in Oceano.

Requests for qualifications are due on April 30. Up to three finalists will receive $500 stipends and be invited to submit proposals for the sculpture project, set to be built in the Oceano Highway Mainstreet Community Space, an upcoming plaza. Construction of the plaza is scheduled for late spring.

For more info on how artists can submit their qualifications for consideration and other details, visit slocountyarts.org. Δ