Gallery at Marina Square displays photography, crafts, and fiber art in June exhibitions 

The three artists currently featured at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay are fiber artist Debbie Gedayloo, craft artist Kristina Albion, and photographer Cathy Russ, whose respective exhibits premiered in early June and will remain on display through Saturday, June 29.

A joint reception to celebrate all three artists will be held at the gallery on Saturday, June 8, from 3 to 5 p.m.

While her primary medium is wool, Gedayloo incorporates various fibers into her art, and uses both wet felting and needle felting techniques.

"I love the tactile nature of the fibers and their ability to lend themselves to both the realistic and playful," Gedayloo, a self-taught artist, said in press materials.

With a focus on fiber and leather crafts, Albion uses cloth and various materials to create wearable art, home decor, bags, and other colorful products.

Throughout her prolific photography career, Russ has taken photos that have been published in various media, including books, calendars, and more. According to press materials, this landscape and streetscape photographer's success "derives from the patient pursuit of unique moments" and "the magic and energy of the streets and outdoors."

To find out more about the three June exhibitions at Gallery at Marina Square, call the gallery at (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Δ