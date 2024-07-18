Got a News Tip?
July 25, 2024

The Amigos sets the tone at Nipomo gala with live jazz and swing 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE GUADALUPE-NIPOMO DUNES CENTER
  • IMAGE COURTESY OF THE GUADALUPE-NIPOMO DUNES CENTER

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center’s 2024 Gala will include live music from local jazz and swing act The Amigos, dinner from Cool Hand Luke’s of Santa Maria, a no-host bar, poker games, and more festivities for guests to look forward to. 

The 1920s-themed event will take place at the Edwards Barn, located at 1095 Pomeroy Road, Nipomo, on Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. Visit dunescenter.org for more details.

