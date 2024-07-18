The Amigos sets the tone at Nipomo gala with live jazz and swing 

[ { "name": "Newsletter Promo", "id": "NewsletterPromo", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "4", "component": "15264767", "requiredCountToDisplay": "0" }, { "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "15582119", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "15582122", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle 9 - 300x250 - Inline Content", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "15582121", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center’s 2024 Gala will include live music from local jazz and swing act The Amigos, dinner from Cool Hand Luke’s of Santa Maria, a no-host bar, poker games, and more festivities for guests to look forward to.
The 1920s-themed event will take place at the Edwards Barn, located at 1095 Pomeroy Road, Nipomo, on Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. Visit dunescenter.org for more details.