Eight-string guitar master Gary Wooten promotes Low Standards, Vol. 1 with a slew of gigs 

When Gary Wooten plays, he makes it look easy, effortless really, yet mastering the eight-string hybrid guitar bass is anything but easy. The bottom two strings are tuned to the lowest two strings of a bass and the top six are tuned to standard six-string guitar tuning. He can play it like a standard electric guitar or flip a switch and send the bottom three strings out to a bass amp and the top five strings to a guitar amp, allowing him to run completely independent channels and simultaneously play guitar and bass parts. Don't try this at home, kids.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Jasen Tapia

GARY GOT FINGERS Masterful eight-string guitarist Gary Wooten just released Low Standards, Vol. 1, a gorgeous collection of instrumental cover songs. He plays as part of Moonshiner Collective at The Siren El Chorro on May 24, and solo at Edna Valley Vineyards on June 21, Wolff Vineyards on July 20, and Secret Garden at Sycamore Mineral Springs on Aug. 1 and Sept 22.

He's probably best known as part of singer-songwriter Dan Curcio's group, Moonshiner Collective, but Wooten just released a solo album, Low Standards, Vol. 1, a collection of instrumental cover songs such as The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun," The Beach Boys' "Wouldn't it be Nice," Willie Nelson's "Crazy," and more.

The album title refers to "standards," as in well-known cover songs, and "low," as in played on an eight-string or "low guitar," but the musicianship and recording are anything but low standard. The entire affair is absolutely stunning and beautifully produced, mixed, and mastered by Tyson Leonard of Tropo.

The project—the new CD, music videos, website, and merch—was funded by an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign: "You never know when you reach out to others for support how it will be received, and I couldn't be more proud of the response and what we have brought into the world together as a result," Wooten said on his website, where you can hear the album for free.

Wooten has been a student of guitar for more than 40 years and also teaches guitar at Grand Central Music & Conservatory. His style is unlike anything you've seen, and he breathes fresh life into tracks such as Prince's "Purple Rain" and Tears for Fears' "Mad World." This is just a very cool album.

Wooten will play with Moonshiner Collective on Friday, May 25, at The Siren El Chorro (doors at 6 p.m.; all ages; $100 for a four-person pod at eventbrite.com), with award-winning singer-songwriter Josh Rosenblum opening at 6:40 p.m. and Moonshiner Collective playing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This one's going to be very special. Led by singer-songwriter Dan Curcio, Moonshiner is a soulful folk band, and using powerful battery generators, they can play off the grid with their high-end PA and run vintage lanterns and globe lights for a super chill ambience. Bring blankets and chairs and settle in for some magic.

Wooten will play solo on Friday, June 21, at Edna Valley Vineyards for their Summer Solstice Dinner titled The Language of Yes at Edna Valley Vineyard (5:30 p.m.; $175 at exploretock.com), which includes wine and food pairings.

If those two gigs are a little too rich for your blood, Wooten plays for free on Saturday, July 20, at Wolff Vineyards (1 to 4 p.m.); and on Thursday, Aug. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 22, at Secret Garden at Sycamore Mineral Springs.

"This CD is the culmination of nearly 20 years of developing this style and these songs, and I couldn't be more excited to share its unique beauty with music fans worldwide," Wooten said. "Special thanks to the Central Coast music community for making it happen. I couldn't have done it without you!"

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Gogol Bordello

UKRAINIAN ROCKER Gogol Bordello, fronted by Ukrainian Eugene Hütz, plays on May 23, in the Fremont Theater.

Fremont Theater

Formed in 1999, Gogol Bordello has been a force of nature in the international punk scene, delivering manic and relentlessly creative hard rock. Since Russia's attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian frontman Eugene Hütz has been playing with intensified vigor and tirelessly advocating for Ukrainian solidarity. The band's latest album, Solidaritine, goes back to their hardcore roots.

The band was also featured in the 2023 documentary Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story, produced by actor/director Liev Schreiber, who featured the band in his 2005 film Everything Is Illuminated. The new documentary took home a Special Jury Mention for Best New Documentary Director Award at Tribeca Film Festival.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of John Cruz

HAWAIIAN SOUL Grammy winning singer-songwriter and guitarist John Cruz plays The Siren on May 23.

See Gogol Bordello this Thursday, May 23 (8 p.m.; all ages; $37 to $187 at prekindle.com). Mary Shelley and Grace Bergere open.

The Siren

Hawaiian singer-songwriter and guitarist John Cruz opens the week at The Siren on Thursday, May 23 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at tixr.com), playing his soulful blues and folk. After growing up on the islands, he headed to the East Coast and gigged extensively, eventually returning to his native state to release his 1996 debut album, Acoustic Soul, which spawned radio hits like "Shine On," "Sitting in Limbo," and "Island Style." In 2005, Cruz won a Grammy Award as part of the compilation CD Slack Key Guitar Volume 2—the first Grammy ever awarded for Hawaiian music. Local rockers Surfeza opens.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Siren

THEY'VE GOT YOU COVERED High energy cover act Tommy Peacock & the Feathers plays The Siren on May 26, delivering hits from all rock 'n' roll decades.

Tommy Peacock & the Feathers plays on Sunday, May 26 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). This cover band leaves no rock decade unexplored. You'll hear hits from Ben E. Lee, UB40, Johnny Cash, Billy Idol, the Rolling Stones, George Michael, Tom Petty, Steve Miller, Rancid, Nirvana, and more.

Finally, (((folkYEAH!))) presents Pearl & The Oysters on Thursday, May 30 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at eventbrite.com). The LA-based indie/alternative duo delivers dreamy, drum machine-driven, synth-heavy, swirling cosmic pop rock. Dog Party opens.

Rod & Hammer Rock

Fourth generation Idaho native and country troubadour Colby Acuff plays a SLO Brew Live show at Rod & Hammer Rock this Thursday, May 30 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). His bio describes Acuff as "a rugged spirit true to his mountain home, [with] honest-to-a-fault lyrics and a sound as raw as the remote wilderness" who plays an "untamed brand of country [that] stands proudly apart in today's format—pure and untouched by modern gimmicks."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Colby Acuff

WILD ROOTS Native Idahoan Colby Acuff brings his authentic country sounds to Rod & Hammer Rock on May 30.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

There are still a handful of tickets available for Lord Huron, returning to Vina Robles this Thursday, May 23 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $44.40 to $54.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com). The LA-based indie rockers are known for hits such as "The Night We Met," "Wait by the River," "When the Night is Over," and "Not Dead Yet." Clover County opens.

Also this week at Vina, see comedian George Lopez on Saturday, May 25 (8 p.m.; all ages; $46 to $66 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com). He's touring as part of his ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! stand-up comedy tour. Lopez is currently starring in the NBC comedy series Lopez vs Lopez, featuring his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. He can also be seen in Snoop Dogg's Amazon MGM sports comedy, The Underdoggs, and in the independent holiday comedy How the Gringo Stole Christmas.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

One Drop Redemption, the premiere Bob Marley & The Wailers tribute experience, comes to Club Car Bar this Sunday, May 26 (8 p.m.; all ages; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). The show will take you "on a journey back in time to relive the magic of an iconic Bob Marley & The Wailers concert," according to organizers. "This band faithfully delivers timeless Marley classics that have left an indelible mark on the world's music history."

More music ...

"No one can accuse us of being a 'half-baked boogie blues band,'" New Orleans-style swamp boogie blues bandleader Cliff "Crawdaddy" Stepp quipped about his band The Cliffnotes and their third annual Buttercup Boogie this Saturday, May 25, in Morro Bay's Buttercup Bakery & Café (4 to 7 p.m.; all ages; free). Expect a patio party with the Buttercup Food Truck serving gourmet pizza, microbrews, and more. "Turn it up, Buttercup!"

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Marci Jean And The Fever

READY TO SWING? The Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club presents Marci Jean & The Fever at the Pismo Beach Vets Hall on May 26.

Are you ready for two red-hot female vocalists and their respective bands? The Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club has both Marci Jean & The Fever and Valerie Johnson and the Voodoo Doodads on the bill this Sunday, May 26, in the Pismo Beach Vets Hall (jam at 11 a.m., concert at 1 p.m.; all ages; $15 general or $10 for members at my805tix.com). Marci Jean & The Fever specializes in 1940s and '50s jump blues and R&B, with Marci Jean singing both originals and covers by the likes of Laverne Baker to Etta James. Valerie Johnson and the Voodoo Doodads opens, playing blues, traditional New Orleans jazz, Cajun/zydeco, and more.

The SLO County Trumpet Alliance plays Sunday, May 24, at the Atascadero Lake Park bandstand (2 to 3:30 p.m.; all ages; free). The 15- to 20-member ensemble is celebrating their 12th year of performance as part of the Cuesta College Community Programs curriculum. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy free coffee and pastries.

Calling all bands

Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival—at Castoro Cellars Winery on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15—invites bands to submit their information and music to the 2024 Jam in the Van Battle of the Bands, where the winner will win the final spot on the Whale Rock festival lineup along with a Jam in the Van live session and more.

The link is: jaminthevan.com/whalerockcontest2024.

Enter your band name, where you're based, a link to one song that best represents you (a live performance is encouraged), your Instagram link, your favorite Jam in the Van session, contact name, email address, and phone number. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, June 19. Good luck and may the best band win! Δ

