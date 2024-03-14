Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

March 14, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Do the Right Thing 

By
click to enlarge HEAT WAVE Radio DJ Mister Se&ntilde;or Love Daddy (Samuel L. Jackson) dedicates a song to a slain neighborhood fixture in Spike Lee's classic 1989 film, Do the Right Thing, screening at The Palm Theatre in SLO. - PHOTO COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Photo Courtesy Of Universal Pictures
  • HEAT WAVE Radio DJ Mister Señor Love Daddy (Samuel L. Jackson) dedicates a song to a slain neighborhood fixture in Spike Lee's classic 1989 film, Do the Right Thing, screening at The Palm Theatre in SLO.
blastfromthepast.png

What's it rated? R

When? 1989

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre in SLO on March 16 and 17 (1:30, 4:15, and 7 p.m.), and March 18 (7 p.m.)

Writer-director Spike Lee (Jungle Fever, Malcom X, BlacKkKlansman) scored an early hit with this twice Oscar-nominated dramedy about race relations in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. Mookie (Lee) works as a delivery man at a pizzeria owned by Salvatore "Sal" Frangione (Danny Aiello), and on the hottest day of the summer, racial animosity bubbles over, resulting in violence.

It's a deft piece of filmmaking with an amazing cast of characters, many of whom break the fourth wall to express racist insults. Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Giancarlo Esposito, John Turturro, Rosie Perez, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Savage are a few of the notable cast members. Lee's father, jazz musician Bill Lee, wrote the score, and the film's memorable soundtrack includes Public Enemy's anthem "Fight the Power."

Upon its release, critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert ranked it as the year's best film and later complained when it didn't win an Academy Award, but others criticized the film for its potential to incite race riots. Lee, in a 2014 interview, commented, "That still bugs the shit out of me," because it suggested a Black audience couldn't restrain itself. It's an incendiary piece of filmmaking, and an early example of Lee's outsize talent. (120 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Transgender artist Cobi Moules combines 19th century landscape, sci-fi in new Cuesta exhibit Read More

  2. What the Constitution Means to Me blends historical anecdotes with sharp commentary at SLO Rep Read More

  3. Lena Rushing and Co. showcase the strange side of storytelling with new Bunker exhibition Read More

  4. The Brothers Comatose brings their raucous bluegrass, country, and rock to BarrelHouse Brewing on March 9 Read More

  5. Zen Mountain Poets play The Siren on March 8, in support of their charting new album, Stellar Ignition Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation