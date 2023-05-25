Got a News Tip?
May 25, 2023 Special Issues & Guides » Summer Guide

Summer Guide 2023 

PADDLE INTO THE SUN The warmth is coming after a gloomy, dreary winter and spring. And our annual Summer Guide will help you find the sun.
  • PADDLE INTO THE SUN The warmth is coming after a gloomy, dreary winter and spring. And our annual Summer Guide will help you find the sun.

After a winter and spring of more rain than most of us have ever seen on the Central Coast, everyone's ready for some warmth. Well, if the sun's out, the fun's out—and the kids are also out ... of school. So if you're looking for ways to celebrate that summer lifestyle; places to stick your kids while you're away at work; or find the coolest bands, the tastiest food and wine, or the most creative art, you've come to the right place. Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood put together a calendar of events for our annual Summer Guide that will keep you busy until school starts again.

—Camillia Lanham, editor

Read the entire issue here. 

 

