November 16, 2023 Special Issues & Guides » Holiday Guide

Holiday Guide 2023 

By
click to enlarge COVER IMAGES FROM ADOBE STOCK; COVER DESIGN BY ALEX ZUNIGA
  • Cover Images From Adobe Stock; Cover Design By Alex Zuniga

The season of celebration is here and so is our annual issue dedicated to all things holiday!

Off-centered cheer: Shake up your holiday table with showstopper dinners that aren't just turkey or ham

BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL

Celebrate SLO Town style: Downtown SLO hosts a variety of holiday activities

BY GLEN STARKEY

SLO for the holidays: Not every Cal Poly student can make it home for the holidays, so where do they go?

BY ADRIAN VINCENT ROSAS

Celebrate with seniors: Volunteering and holiday spirit go hand in hand for two local organizations

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA

Check out the local holiday events, happenings, festivities, and more!



Read the entire issue here!

