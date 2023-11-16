From Splash with love 

Almost 40 years ago, I moved to this incredible community from Colorado. Initially, I worked as a manager at F. McLintocks Saloon downtown (many of you know me from back then). There I met and became friends with so many SLO locals, and I came to love this amazing and diverse community.

A few years later, an unbelievable opportunity became available, and my husband and I bought Splash Café in Pismo Beach. I was very sad to leave SLO because I wasn't sure I'd be back. But life has a funny way of changing when you least expect it.

In 2003, while searching for a bakery space, my family and I came across this wonderful location on Monterey Street in SLO. We loved the history of the location: first it was Ed's Take Out and then it became Bishop's Burgers. We loved the location so much, we decided to not only open a bakery but a second Splash Café as well.

Our 18 years on Monterey Street were an unexpected and absolute joy. I will miss all of you: Our incredible regulars coming in for their daily coffees or favorite sandwiches; the high schoolers stopping by on their lunch breaks; Cal Poly parents during move-in week; locals looking for a quick, easy bite; and the Splash fans escaping the beach crowds. You all know who you are.

I love your families, human and four-legged. I love all of you who shared each morning with us. I love those who called ahead to save their favorite pastries. All of you have made the last 18 years unforgettable. You brought joy to me, and you impacted the lives of so many young people who worked at Splash Café. Thank you.

Over these past few years, our bakery business has grown tremendously. New exposure and promotion have seen us move to the national stage. Once sales started to take off, it became obvious that it was time to move to a more permanent baking facility.

While the move is a positive development and provides much-needed scalability, it also meant we had to close the SLO location. This was a very difficult decision for me, but necessary just the same. The SLO restaurant closed its doors on Oct. 30. Locals and visitors can still enjoy the Splash experience at the original, landmark location in Pismo Beach.

Change is hard, but my 100-year-old mother often said to me, "Joanne, the most permanent thing in life is change."

Thank you for all the joy and pride and blessings you have brought me. I will cherish my memories and my years here forever. Δ

Joanne Currie and her husband have owned Splash Café since 1991. Send a response for publication by emailing [email protected].