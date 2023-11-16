Celebrate SLO Town style: Downtown SLO hosts a variety of holiday activities 

"I love a parade, the tramping of feet, I love every beat I hear of a drum. I love a parade, when I hear a band, I just want to stand and cheer as they come."

If you love a parade, you'll get a chance to line the streets of downtown San Luis Obispo with your friends and neighbors on Friday, Dec. 1, for the 47th annual Holiday Parade, which is expected to feature nearly 90 decorated floats, marching bands, vehicles, dancers, and more. This year's theme is "Out of This World!"

OLD FASHIONED FUN Downtown San Luis Obispo's 47th annual Holiday Parade is scheduled for Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., and parking is free starting at 6 p.m.

You can also sit on Santa's lap and tell him what you want for Christmas, and you can memorialize the moment with three paid photo options: take your own, a printed souvenir photo, or a combination of both. Santa House opens Nov. 24, and at noon, the jolly old man will ride in on a fire truck accompanied by a SLO County Band performance. Your last chance to see Santa will be Dec. 24. Find operating hours for his house on the downtownslo.com website, where you can also sign up as a volunteer elf and spread some holiday cheer.

There'll also be loads of family fun in Mission Plaza: an old-fashioned carousel, a lighted 20-foot Christmas tree, animated light displays, and a music-synched light show. It's going to be merry as "deck the halls with boughs of holly," people.

New Times spoke to Rachel Lackmann, marketing and communications manager at Downtown SLO, for more details.

New Times: The parade has been a mainstay of SLO's holiday celebrations since 1976. Has it ever been canceled? Rained on? If so, did that affect attendance?

Rachel Lackmann: To my knowledge, the only year we went without a parade was 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our parade is a rain-or-shine event—and last year was a drizzly one. It didn't seem to drastically affect attendance, but there were more umbrellas in the crowd than usual.

NT: When were other features added such as the holiday tree, carousel, and Santa's House?

RL: Santa's House has been a tradition for decades, as well as the tree and carousel. In 2021, we expanded the lights and sights in the Plaza to include a walk-through ornament and other lighted photo opportunities. In 2022, we took it a step further with a giant lighted tunnel and a music-synced light show. This year, we've got even more up our sleeve, like a giant light-up sleigh.

WISH LIST Downtown SLO's Santa's House is open for visitors from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24. Visit downtownslo.com for hours.

NT: How many different Santas "man" Santa's House, and are they all men? Ever have a female Santa?

RL: Hmm ... I don't know what you're talking about, our Santa flies in from the North Pole. And Mrs. Claus may just join him at the end of the parade—you'll have to see!

NT: How'd you come up with this year's theme, "Out of this World!"?

RL: We've had this theme floating around in our heads for a while—and how fun does a parade of holly-jolly aliens and decked-out spaceships sound?!

NT: I'm sure you're aware of the general anger over downtown parking rates. Is Downtown SLO concerned parking rates might affect attendance to the parade or any of the other planned downtown activities?

RL: Per the [Nov. 7 City] Council meeting, parking will be free on the night of the parade from 6 to 9 p.m. both on-street and in the garages. We encourage the community to be mindful that roads will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1, and to visit downtownslo.com/parade to view the map of road closures.

NT: Do you have any suggestions for alternate ways to get downtown without driving and parking?

RL: On parade night, we strongly encourage carpooling and biking. Free bike valet will be located along the parade route, provided by Bike SLO County.

NT: OK, be honest—does all this added holiday work ruin Christmas for you?

RL: Not at all! The Holiday Parade is probably my favorite part of the holidays—it's always a blast.

NT: Anything else you think people should know about this year's Downtown SLO festivities?

RL: We're encouraging everyone to keep their dollars local this holiday season and choose downtown when holiday shopping, especially on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 25). For a complete list of locally owned businesses downtown, visit downtownslo.com/shopsmall. ∆

