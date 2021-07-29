Vina Robles Amphitheatre opens its season with guitarist Joe Bonamassa on July 31 

Joe Bonamassa was just 12-years-old when he started his career opening for B.B. King. Now 32 years later, Bonamassa is one of the world's preeminent blues guitarists and a helluva good singer-songwriter. He's got 15 studio solo albums under his belt, most recently 2020's Royal Tea, as well as 16 live albums and another 14 with some of his collaborations with Black Country Communion, Rock Candy Funk Party, and Beth Hart. To call him prolific seems like an understatement.

SHREDDER Guitar wiz Joe Bonamassa plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on July 31.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre kicks off its season with Bonamassa on Saturday, July 31 (8 p.m.; all ages; tickets at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com). The dude is a truly amazing guitarist with a smoky voice, and he's frequently backed by a blistering-hot band and a trio of amazing female singers.

Also at Vina, Banda MS De Sergio Lizárraga plays Sunday, Aug. 1 (7 p.m.; all ages; tickets at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com). Founded in 2003 and hailing from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in Mexico, this is authentic norteño music filled with harmonizing brass and percussion.

The Mid-State Fair continues

Pancho Barraza—née Francisco Javier Barraza Rodríguez, from Juan José Ríos, Sinaloa, Mexico—keeps things rolling during the 2021 Bud Light Seltzer Concert Series on the Chumash Grandstand this Thursday, July 29 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $50.50 to $72.50 at midstatefair.com). The Latino vocalist has earned the title "The idol of the multitudes."

GO TO TOWN The Mid-State Fair continues with Little Big Town on July 30 in the Chumash Grandstand.

On Friday, July 30, Grammy Award winners Little Big Town land on the Chumash Grandstand (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $81.50 to $126.50 at midstatefair.com). Their breakthrough albums, Tornado and Pain Killer, generated a quartet of No. 1 singles including "Pontoon," "Tornado," "Day Drinking," and "Girl Crush."

TikTok superstar Jason Derulo will close the concert series on Saturday, Aug. 1 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $81.50 to $126.50 at midstatefair.com). With nearly 50 million followers, he's among TikTok's top 20 most popular artists. The singer-songwriter and dancer has worked with Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Diddy, and Sean Kingston.

Bang the Drum reopens

After a successful soft opening a couple of weeks ago, Bang the Drum Brewery (1150 Laurel Lane, SLO) will host Moonshiner Collective this Saturday, July 31 (7 p.m. to midnight; 21-and-older; $20 presale at tinyurl.com/3cwjvjau or $25 at the door). It's a little tricky to find but worth the search. Check their website for a map (bangthedrumbrewery.com). If you're coming by bicycle (recommended!) it's just off the bike path.

GRAND REOPENING Dan Curcio and Moonshiner Collective play the grand opening of Bang the Drum Brewery's new location on July 31.

The evening will start at 7 p.m. with The Hot 45's (Reese Galido, Forrest Williams, and Hayden Gardner), followed at 8 p.m. by amazing Americana singer-songwriter Dan Curcio and his rotating ensemble of side players known as Moonshiner Collective. Soul Dust Productions will keep things rolling with an after-party.

Bob and B-Side

Numbskull and Good Medicine have two great shows coming up this week, starting with One Drop Redemption, the "premier Bob Marley Experience," on Friday, July 30, at The Siren (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $16 presale at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door). If you dig Bob Marley, this is the place to be.

ALMOST BOB Numbskull and Good Medicine bring Bob Marley tribute band One Drop Redemption to The Siren on July 30.

B-Side Players hit The Siren next Thursday, Aug. 5 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door). This nine-piece ensemble incorporates "the sounds of Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico, and Brazil with the funk, rock, jazz, and hip-hop rhythms of their homeland, dropping bits of cumbia, salsa, gritty street samba, son montuno, jarocho, and boogalo into the mix," according to their bio.

LATIN FUNK Numbskull and Good Medicine bring B-Side Players to The Siren on Aug. 5.

Seven days of jazz

Earlier in July, jazz singer Deborah Gilmore was homeless and struggling to find a place to call her own. The talented vocalist—who sings jazz standards made famous by the likes of Nancy Wilson, Nat King Cole, and Sarah Vaughn, as well as songs by contemporaries such as Diana Krall and Michael Bublé—recently secured a one-bedroom, and starting this Sunday, she'll be embarking on a series of intimate live performances.

Sunday, Aug. 1, at Old SLO Barbecue (670 Higuera St., 3:30 p.m., $10); Monday, Aug. 2, at Libertine Brewing Co. (1234 Broad St., 7 p.m., $10); Tuesday, Aug. 3, at The Penny (664 Marsh St., 7 p.m., $10 cover or $30 with food); Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Buen Dia Design (1023 Broad St., 7 p.m.); Thursday, Aug. 5, at Bliss Café (778 Higuera St., 6:30 p.m., $10); Saturday, Aug. 7, at Skipper's Brew (1241 Monterey St., 5 p.m.); and Sunday, Aug. 8, at Bliss Café again (3:30 p.m., $10).

Her core group includes piano, bass, and percussion. Check her out!

More music ...

Last I checked, there are still tickets for SLO Brew Rock's reggae extravaganza with Kash'd Out, Bikini Trill, Cydeways, and Bonzai this Thursday, July 29 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $12 at ticketweb.com; standing room only).

The Siren hosts rock violinist Patrick Contreras this Saturday, July 31 (7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale at eventbrite.com or $17 at the door). Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, Miles Davis, Ravi Shankar, and more have influenced the Fresno musician.

After a long COVID-19 hiatus, Joy Polloi will be playing Atascadero's Bristols Cider House on Friday, July 30 (7 to 9:30 p.m.; free), bringing their eclectic covers of the likes of Neil Young and Talking Heads as well as their originals. "Come partake of Bristols fine ciders and tasty Mexican fare from Don Jose's food truck while we bring the Joy to you the Polloi," said band leader Larry Allen.

Get your rock 'n' roll on when The Murder Hornets and Four Day Beard play The Raconteur Room on Saturday, July 31 (7 to 10 p.m.). Δ

