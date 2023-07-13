To those leaving messes 

I'd like Americans born from roughly the mid 1940s to 1960 to take a good look around (if possible) and from the perspective that you will soon leave this world in a state of condition that your parents would be horrified to see.

Is this what the survivors of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and WWII taught you? They survived multiple calamities collectively, not individually. From city dwellers blocking the entrances of foreclosed brownstones, preventing homeowners being thrown into the street, to farmers and neighbors nullifying the auctions of mortgagees' farms by either staying silent or bidding no more than $2.

We now have armies of you falling over each other just to engage in bidding wars on the property of the victims of the economic policies your peers created. If you don't think the general public sees this, you are severely deluded. We are waiting for you all to simply go away and never come back.

Shanti Harris

San Luis Obispo