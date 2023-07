The Dough Connection's edible cookie dough, scooped into bowls and cones like ice cream, is a hit in Morro Bay. Proprietor April Bodine of Atascadero is hoping for a similar reception at her new shop in San Luis Obispo.

Fresh off its grand opening in June, the business is welcoming return customers who begged Bodine to open another location, as well as passersby intrigued by the idea of eating raw dough.

"Reactions to cookie dough vary," Bodine said. "Most people are very excited to have cookie dough presented in a variety of flavors that they can guilt-free eat raw."

However, she said, people either love it or they don't.

TASTE A TRIO For $6.50, customers can enjoy a flight of edible cookie batter at The Dough Connection, with locations in Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Crowd pleasers include, from left, birthday cake, classic chocolate chip, and chocolate birthday cake.

"We don't really see much middle ground there," she said. "That's why we also make baked options and customize orders to get people what they want."

Bodine's batter-based treats don't contain raw ingredients.

"We use heat-treated flour, no eggs, and no preservatives, making our cookie dough safe to eat raw but also giving you that classic cookie dough taste," she said.

The eatery's most popular selection is classic chocolate chip cookie dough.

Other options include white or chocolate birthday cake, cookies and cream, gluten-free cinnamon oatmeal, peanut butter with M&Ms, and a slew of rotating and seasonal flavors.

For guests who prefer baked or partially baked desserts, consider cookie dough-topped brownies, stuffed cookies, and cereal bars. A full ice cream counter abuts the cookie dough tubs, providing additional sweet ideas, such as mix-and-match ice cream and dough cones, shakes, soda floats, and warm cookies a la mode.

Custom orders for myriad desserts, including cakes, cupcakes, giant cookies, truffles, and more, are gladly accepted.

NEW KID ON COURT April Bodine's recently opened The Dough Connection replaces Mon Ami Crepe Bar at the Court Street Mall, sandwiched between Higuera and Monterey streets in San Luis Obispo.

Bodine's entrance into the edible cookie dough market was an unexpected consequence of California's COVID-19-related stay-at-home mandate in 2020.

"I often say I accidentally started a business during the pandemic," she said. "Although this was a challenging time for many people, I found that people were seeking comfort, connection, and joy. My original career and background is in early childhood education, where I had been working locally in the field up until the pandemic."

Being forced to stay at home with her children motivated her to "bring my family and myself some joy by making desserts," she continued. "This included my favorite treat—edible cookie dough."

That hobby turned into a small business with support from family and friends.

"We were lucky enough to find our beautiful location in Morro Bay after our first year in business and opened our first brick-and-mortar in August of 2021," Bodine said. "I grew up in Morro Bay, so having a business there felt so nostalgic and at home. We have the best view around, with lots of windows right on the bay overlooking the water and Morro Rock."

Since founding her business—the first and only edible cookie dough shop on the Central Coast, according to Bodine—she has overcome numerous personal and professional challenges.

"Finding and retaining staff, sourcing ingredients, outrageous ingredient cost increases, and coming out of a pandemic were some of the business challenges we faced," she said. "Personally, I was going through a divorce, raising two kids, and had a terrible accident that left me with two broken legs and months in a wheelchair. We learned and grew through all these challenges and came out stronger for it."

After a couple years, it was time to grow and expand, she said, and customers had been asking for a SLO location.

HALF-BAKED In addition to edible cookie dough, The Dough Connection offers fully baked, stuffed cookies and dough-topped or filled pastries, as well as ice cream and cookie dough cones and shakes.

One such customer, Alisha Anderson of Arroyo Grande, is thrilled to have a shop closer to home.

"I first tried The Dough Connection at the grand opening of the Morro Bay location, ... and I've been a fan ever since," she said. "I love that the shop offers flights with smaller portions so you can try multiple flavors."

VISUAL FEAST Local artist Nicole Jem's mixed-media paintings are on display at The Dough Connection in San Luis Obispo. "I use acrylics, inks, collage, modeling paste, etc., and finish them using oil paints to make them pop," she said.

Anderson also hits the The Dough Connection booth at Downtown SLO Farmers' Market every Thursday night. Her favorite treats are Fruity Pebbles cereal bars, birthday cake cookie dough, and the Brookie—a brownie-stuffed chocolate chip cookie.

"April is an amazing human, businesswoman, mom, and friend," she added. "She inspires me with her drive and passion to bring the community a fun atmosphere with delicious goodies."

Bodine also opens up her shops to artists, particularly those on staff. Employee Nicole Jem's mixed-media and oil paintings are currently featured at both locations.

"I've been [at The Dough Connection] the longest as an employee and I float between both Morro Bay and SLO shops," said Jem, who was raised in Morro Bay and currently lives in SLO.

When not scooping dough, Jem creates art pieces that "are like little gems of my personality, experiences, and interests all combined into a painting," she said. "Common themes that usually show up in my artwork are transformation, growth, progression, and embracing one's true self."

Bodine is proud to use her space to support her employees and may extend the opportunity to other local artists in the future.

"We look forward to being a part of Art After Dark, as well as hosting some meet-the-artist nights where [Jem] brings even more of her art to showcase and sell."

SLO County Arts' Art After Dark self-guided walk takes place the first Friday of every month.

"Our goal is to serve nostalgic desserts with a twist that the whole family can enjoy" and be a place where people can come to connect, she said.

The Dough Connection cereal bars

Servings: 16 squares

• 45 marshmallows

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 6 cups cereal of choice: Cocoa Krispies, Rice Krispies, Fruity Pebbles, Malt-O-Meal S'mores Cereal (pictured), etc.

• Optional add-ins: mini marshmallows, sprinkles, chocolate chips, Oreos, etc.

Place marshmallows and butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 2 to 3 minutes until marshmallows are puffed up and butter is melted. Tip: Microwaving will give you soft puffy marshmallows creating a soft gooey cereal bar vs. melting them over the stove, which will produce a chewy cereal bar. Add 6 cups of cereal and stir until incorporated. If adding any mix-ins, now is the time.

Spray an 8-by-8-inch pan with cooking spray and add the cereal and marshmallow mix. Press the cereal mix evenly into the pan. Tip: Spray a Ziplock bag (open it and put your hand inside like a glove) or use a food glove with cooking spray to press the cereal into the pan without it sticking to your hands or spoon.

Let the cereal bars sit at room temperature or in the fridge, slice, and enjoy plain, or enhance them with your favorite flavor of The Dough Connection cookie dough. Use the dough as a dip or spread it between bars for a sandwich. Δ

