click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Warner Bro.

CUE THE PEA SOUP Regan (Linda Blair) undergoes an exorcism by Catholic priests Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Father Karras (Jason Miller), in the 1973 horror classic, The Exorcist, screening at the Palm Theatre on Oct. 21.

What's it rated? R

When? 1973

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 21 (9:15 p.m.)

You'd be hard pressed to find a "Best Horror Films" list that didn't include The Exorcist. Directed by William Friedkin (The French Connection, To Live and Die in L.A., Rules of Engagement) and adapted for the screen by William Peter Blatty from his 1971 novel of the same name, it was groundbreaking and launched its own horror subgenre of possession films, of which there subsequently have been dozens. The Exorcist remains the best, despite advancements in special effects.

The cast is stupendous, with a then 14-year-old Linda Blair starring as 12-year-old Regan MacNeil, who becomes possessed by an evil entity claiming to be the devil. Ellen Burstyn stars as Regan's mother, Chris, who's desperate for help. Eventually two priests, Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Father Karras (Jason Miller), begin to perform an exorcism. The story is rich with layers.

I read the book first, hiding it under my bed since I was too young to be reading it, and inducing psychosomatic terror in myself. It was absolutely frightening. When I first saw the film as a teenager, it was visceral. It no doubt helps to be raised Christian and believe in heaven and hell to experience the full terrifying effect. (122 min.) Δ