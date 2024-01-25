click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Investigative Discovery

STRANGER THAN FICTION In The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, streaming on Max, adoptee Natalia Grace shares her perplexing story of being adopted by an American couple and later accused of being an adult dwarf posing as a child.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2023-2024

Where's it showing? Max

Anyone who has seen the horror flick Orphan is familiar with the concept—a well-intended family adopts a child from a foreign land who proves to be a sinister adult posing as a child. Natalia Grace was a 6-year-old Ukrainian child with dwarfism adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett.

While it may seem the Barnetts' intentions were to give Natalia a beautiful life while blending seamlessly into their family, which already had three boys in the mix, it soon becomes clear that the Barnetts' motives were less than pure. And the lengths they went to in order to extract Natalia from their lives is mind-boggling. Claiming Natalia was in fact an adult and going so far as to having her legal age changed from 8 to 22 years old, the Barnetts created a living hell for their young ward and a big mystery for all those surrounding them.

After all these years, the truth is finally being revealed in Season 2 of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, and we finally hear from Natalia herself about her journey into actual adulthood and what life looks like moving on from her past. (12 42-min. episodes) Δ