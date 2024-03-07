The Brothers Comatose brings their raucous bluegrass, country, and rock to BarrelHouse Brewing on March 9 

Whether they're playing a barnburner like their original "Hole in My Pocket" or covering Neil Young's soulful "Harvest Moon," The Brothers Comatose are stellar musicians who can be contemplative mystics burrowing gently into your heart or fiery madman bent on melting their strings into their frets. And the harmony vocals? Amazing.

Mostly they deliver handmade, acoustic, rowdy, foot-stomping fun as they mix traditional bluegrass, country, and rock 'n' roll into their own NorCal sound. Featuring Petaluma-born brothers Ben (guitar, vocals) and Alex Morrison (banjo, vocals) who began playing rock as 12-year-olds, they eventually branched out into Americana and added Steve Height (bass), Philip Brezina (violin), and Greg Fleischut (mandolin, vocals).

They. Always. Deliver.

This week, Numbskull and Good Medicine win the most concerts contest with four big shows coming your way, starting with high-energy favorites The Brothers Comatose playing BarrelHouse Brewing on Saturday, March 9 (6 p.m.; all ages; $25 at goodmedicinepresents.com), with The Carolyn Sills Combo opening.

Santa Cruz-based Sills makes award-winning American roots music: "I love writing story-driven snapshots where every word counts," she said in press materials.

Numbskull and Good Medicine also host Australian guitar slinger Taj Farrant at The Siren on Saturday, March 9 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $35 general and $85 VIP meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. at goodmedicinepresents.com), with special guests Jazel Farrant and Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice. Taj developed his guitar passion at 7 and has since been recognized worldwide, often referred to as the reincarnation of Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Blues-rock icon Walter Trout plays The Siren on Sunday, March 10 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $23 presale at goodmedicinepresents.com or $25 day of show). "All of us are broken but no one is beyond repair" is Trout's philosophy, which he's "lived by during seven volatile decades at the heart of America's society and blues-rock scene," his bio explains. "Even now, with the world more fractured than ever—by politics, economics, social media, and culture wars—the fabled U.S. bluesman's latest album, Broken, chronicles the bitter schisms of modern life but refuses to succumb to them."

Now living in Nashville, former SoCal country singer-songwriter Sam Outlaw returns to the best coast to play Club Car Bar next Thursday, March 14 (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). He hit the scene as a 33-year-old in 2015, when Ry and Joachim Cooder co-produced his debut album, Angeleno. He's currently touring in support of Popular Mechanics, his fourth studio album. Terrific country singer-songwriter with West Coast sensibilities.

The Siren

In addition to the two killer Numbskull and Good Medicine shows this week, The Siren also hosts Painted Mandolin on Friday, March 8 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 at tixr.com) with Zen Mountain Poets opening.

Painted Mandolin features former Garcia/Grisman Band and David Grisman Quintet member Joe Craven (mandolin, fiddle, vocals and percussion). The band also includes Larry Graff (guitar and vocals), founding member of the world-famous Banana Slug String Band; Matt Hartle (guitar, banjotar, and vocals), lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead tribute band China Cats; and Dan Robbins (upright and electric bass), who together take listeners through a dynamic, high energy acoustic journey of Jerry Garcia's repertoire.

Fremont Theater

Bad Bunny obviously won't be there, but if you want to celebrate the Bad Bunny Birthday Bash on Friday, March 8 (8 p.m.; all ages; $15 at prekindle.com), head to the Fremont to hear the hits and get down with other Bad Bunny fans.

Hip-hop artist and rapper Kalan.FrFr is up next on Saturday, March 9 (8 p.m.; all ages; $30 to $150 at prekindle.com). Unlike a lot of rappers, the man can sing, and he blurs the lines between rap and song.

An evening with Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group is always welcome. He's got so many great hits, and whether he's delivering them with his Large Band, as a duo or solo, or with this acoustic group, his iconic voice and sardonic cool remain. See the Texas-based country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues musician on Sunday, March 10 (8 p.m.; all ages; $79.50 to $115 at prekindle.com).

"And if I had a boat, I'd go out on the ocean, and if I had a pony, I'd ride him on my boat, and we could all together, go out on the ocean, I said me upon my pony on my boat."

The Clark Center

Hello, darkness, my old friend. It's time for The Graduates: The Sound of Simon & Garfunkel on Saturday, March 9 (7:30 p.m.; $49 to $69 at clarkcenter.com). Hear hits from their duo and solo careers such as "Scarborough Fair," "Mrs. Robinson," "Sound of Silence, "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Cecilia," "I Am A Rock," "The Boxer," "Homeward Bound," "The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)," and more.

Puerto Rican powerhouse and international hitmaker José Feliciano plays on Sunday, March 10 (7 p.m.; $55 to $85 at clarkcenter.com). He wrote the classic "Feliz Navidad," and his cover of The Doors "Light My Fire" was a worldwide phenomenon. Feliciano has recorded more than 45 gold and platinum records, received 19 Grammy nominations, and won nine Grammy Awards. He's also been called "the greatest living guitarist." He's still vital at 78, but see him while you can. He won't tour forever.

Cal Poly Arts

If you dig cartoons and jazz, get ye to The Queen's Cartoonists on Friday, March 8, in Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; $28 to $46 at calpolyarts.org). The ensemble brings "cartoons to life with perfectly synchronized music from over 100 years of animation. Experience virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy as they perform original soundtracks and fresh compositions alongside projections of classic and modern animated films," press materials explain.

Imagine a 16-foot-long truck converted into a mobile concert hall that can drive to a location, roll up its sides, and—voila!—a live concert free for anyone in earshot. The Concert Truck is coming to SLO County on Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, March 17, at various locations (visit calpolyarts.org/20232024-events/concerttruck for details). Performers include pianists Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, two gifted and seasoned classical artists.

SLO Brew Rock

Mark your calendar for Ariel Pink next Thursday, March 14 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $28 at ticketweb.com), with Period Bomb opening. LA-based Ariel Pink (née Ariel Marcus Rosenberg) is an eclectic singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer influenced by 1970s and '80s pop radio and cassette culture, who "has been recording his music on tape since 1996, but it wasn't until after he passed a CD-R to the New York-based band Animal Collective that his commercial musical career took off," his bio explains. "He attended Beverly Hills High, later attending the School of Art at the California Institute of the Arts."

More music ...

The Cal Poly Symphony's Winter Concert showcases the talents of four student soloists and a composer this Saturday, March 9, in the Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $15 and $20 general admission and $10 students at (805) 756-4849). Jayden Perez (violin) will perform the first movement of William Walton's Viola Concerto, and pianist Simone Gabriel will play the first movement of Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16. Soprano Melissa Scarpelli will sing Antonín Dvoák's "Song to the Moon," and soprano Helena Fuller will perform Lerner and Loewe's "I Could Have Danced all Night" from My Fair Lady. The orchestra will also perform "Falling from Sky" by student composer Wyatt Willard. Congratulations to the winners.

In honor of International Women's Weekend, Liquid Gravity will host a showcase of female musicians on Sunday, March 10. The daylong event begins with sets by singer-songwriters Melody Klemin (1 p.m.), Noach Tangeras (2 p.m.), Nataly Lola (3 p.m.), and Erin Montgomery (5 p.m.), followed by a set from all-female rock act Hot Tina (5 p.m.). The event ends with karaoke (6 to 9 p.m.). One dollar from every pint goes to the SLO Women's Shelter.

Get in the St. Paddy's Day mood when Weeds presents a concert of authentic traditional Irish music and dance on Sunday, March 10, in Los Osos' South Bay Community Center (3 p.m.; all ages; $30 adult and $20 for kids 13 and under presale at mollysrevenge.com; $35 at the door). "Watch the folk process unfold as John Weed and 'Uncle' Stuart Mason, two members of West Coast Celtic powerhouse Molly's Revenge and Nordic band New World String Project, pass this musical lineage to next-gen banjo, mandolin, and fiddle wizard Tyler Weed," organizers announced.

Canzona Women's Ensemble presents Weaving Women's Voices, which celebrates female composer and poets, on Sunday, March 10, in the SLO United Methodist Church (3 p.m.; all ages; $35 premium, $30 for general, and $10 for students at canzonawomen.org or my805tix.com). Don't miss SLO County's all-women choral group in their spring concert.

Symphony of the Vines presents Horn Hijinks this Sunday, March 10, at Adelaida Vineyards (5:30 p.m.; all ages; $35 adult, $30 senior, $15 student. K-12 free with paid adult at my805tix.com). Hear Mozart's Quintet for horn and strings, Beethoven's Sextet for two horns and strings, and Schubert's string quartet "Death and the Maiden." Δ

