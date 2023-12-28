Studios on the Park celebrates three new exhibits with First Saturday reception 

The First Saturday program is a monthly tradition at Studios on the Park, and the first event of 2024 will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.

On the first Saturday of each month, the Paso Robles gallery welcomes the public to enjoy the venue's latest art showcases with wine and live music. January's reception will highlight the grand openings of three new solo exhibitions, highlighting artists Celeste Hope, Carter Campbell, and Frank Eber.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Frank Eber

A prolific photographer, Hope is the featured artist of Monochrome Memoir: A Black and White Photography Exhibition. The showcase is described in press materials as "a creative journey that spans multicultural exploration, live music experiences, female strength, unexpected encounters, and other subjects of personal inspiration."

Hope's exhibit, which is slated to remain on display at Studios on the Park through Sunday, Feb. 25, features photographs she took over the span of 15 years. The collection "captures her evolution as both an artist and an individual," according to press materials.

Campbell is a 23-year-old artist whose works of various media are featured in a Cuesta Spotlight exhibition, available for gallery visitors to view in the venue's front window area through Thursday, Feb. 29.

"In a realm dominated by polished perfection and sleek precision, I embrace the allure of unconventional imperfections," Campbell said in press materials. "My journey began with a brush in hand but found its way into the transformative realms of sculpture and installation art."

Located in the gallery's Studio Spotlight space, Presence and Absence is a showcase of paintings by Central California-based artist Eber, who works in both watercolor and oils to create atmospheric landscapes with poetic impressions.

"I think it is important to leave some room for imagination," Eber said in press materials. "When you look at the finished piece, it is remarkable what you think you see that is not really there. For me, that is one of the most beautiful things about painting."

Eber's exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through Friday, March 29. Admission to the upcoming First Saturday reception, to celebrate all three new showcases at Studios on the Park, is free. Wine is $10. The event will feature live music from Elyse Black.

For more details on the reception and future programming hosted by Studios on the Park, call the gallery at (805) 238-9800 or visit studiosonthepark.org. Studios on the Park is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ