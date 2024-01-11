State Parks takes risks in Oceano 

Before the last big storm, heavy rain and high tides were predicted by the weather forecasts. The disastrous washout on Oceano Beach should not have been a surprise.

Several trailers and vehicles were dragged into the ocean where they lost all their contents: provisions, pots and pans, plastic wear, trash. The debris ended up in the ocean. And it is not the first time.

It is surprising that State Parks allowed people with their trucks and recreational vehicles to drive on Oceano Beach, cross the Arroyo Grande Creek, and camp. I thought there was a rule that crossing the creek is not allowed if the water is 12 inches or deeper.

Isn't it the responsibly of State Parks to manage if and how vehicles are allowed on the beach when the weather is threatening?

I only saw a sign posted: Beach access and creek crossing at your own risk.

People who used their own judgment placed their lives at risk. We taxpayers paid for the heavy duty equipment and time it took to rescue them. The risk-takers polluted our beach and ocean and placed the lives of the park rangers at risk too.

Why did State Parks behave so recklessly? Is it because our State Parks system does not manage Pismo State Beach and the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area as it does all other state beaches in California? Pismo State Beach is part of the Oceano Dunes District managed by the Off-Highway Vehicles Division of State Parks. Our beach is managed by risk-takers and off-roaders. The fox is managing the henhouse!

Mary Martin

Oceano