Paso Robles Youth Arts Center stages The Wizard of Oz 

L. Frank Baum's classic fantasy novel is getting a new theatrical treatment with the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center's upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz, slated to premiere on Friday, July 28. Performances of the show are scheduled to run through Saturday, Aug. 5.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Described in press materials as suitable for all ages, this stage adaptation follows the adventures of Dorothy, who is transported to the magical land of Oz and must find a way back home to Kansas.

Tickets to the show are $15 in advance or $20 at the door for adults, and $15 in advance and at the door for students. Performances of the show will be held on July 28 at 6 p.m., July 29 at 2 and 6 p.m., Aug. 4 at 6 p.m., and Aug. 5 at 2 and 6 p.m.

To find out more about the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center's production of The Wizard of Oz, visit pryoutharts.org. The venue is located at 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles.Δ