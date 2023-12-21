Leah Rosenberg returns to SLOMA for Outside In exhibition 

The artist behind SLO(W) Rainbow, a colorful mural at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA), is currently the featured artist in an ongoing solo show at the venue.

Outside In, an exhibition of works by San Francisco-based artist Leah Rosenberg, opened at SLOMA on Nov. 30 and will remain on display through April 1. The painter's latest showcase at the local gallery is described as "a forcefield of carefully chosen colors," according to SLOMA's website.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo by Heraldo Creative Studios

Rosenberg's outlook on creating art is "part of her endless quest to find meaning in the colors of everyday life," according to previous New Times reporting.

"Color is a universal language; it gives anyone from anywhere access to use art to enhance their lives," the artist told New Times in February near the debut of SLO(W) Rainbow. "They connect us to places both familiar and unfamiliar, and for an artist like myself, allow me to pay homage to the local area without relying solely on my intuition."

Visit sloma.org or call (805) 543-8562 to find out more about Rosenberg's Outside In exhibit at SLOMA, located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. For more info on the artist, follow Rosenberg on Instagram, @leahmartharosenberg. Δ



Editor's note: This article was modified from original publication to update the accompanying image.