Former Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis plays on Nov. 28, at The Fremont 

From childhood TV star (Suburban Beat, Life with Lucy) to teenage movie star (Troop Beverly Hills, The Wizard) to 22-year-old rock 'n' roll frontwoman of highly praised indie rock band Rilo Kiley, Jenny Lewis has been in front of an audience pretty much her whole life.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Bobbi Rich

JOY'ALL! Jenny Lewis brings her smart, inventive, charistmatic live show to the Fremont Theater on Nov. 28.

She never seems to slow down. When one band ends, another begins: the Postal Service, Jenny & Johnny, Nice as Fuck. When there's a break in music, she finds herself in front of the camera (the Bill Murray Christmas special A Very Murray Christmas) or doing voice work (American Dad!, Bolt).

These days she's touring in support of her fifth solo album, Joy'All (2023) on Blue Note Records, a 10-track album that's been acclaimed by the critics. "Jenny Lewis keeps finding her magic," gushed The New York Times. "A kaleidoscopic pivot of the grandest proportions," touted PASTE. "Joy'All is Lewis' brightest, grooviest, and coolest album yet."

"Cool" is a word that seems to get tossed around a lot with Lewis. She comes off as unflappable, and whether she's slinging her guitar, playing drums, or tickling the keys, she's in the driver's seat—total control.

Check out her video for "Psychos," one of the album's first singles. It's retro and hip and the lyrics are dripping with—I have to say it again—cool. "I'm not a psycho/ I'm just tryna get laid/ I'm a rock-and-roll disciple/ In a video game/ Turn down the treble/ Drop the bass/ Respect to your guru/ Namaste, yeah."

Jenny Lewis on her The Joy'All Ball Tour plays the Fremont Theater this Tuesday, Nov. 28 (7 p.m.; all ages; $40 at prekindle.com). Special guests Logan Ledger and LA Lom will open the show!

Animated stand-up comic and former Saturday Night Live cast member (1995-1998) Jim Breuer brings the laughs to the Fremont on Thursday, Nov. 30 (8 p.m.; all ages; $32.50 to $72.50 at prekindle.com). He also starred with Dave Chappelle in the 1998 stoner comedy Half Baked, as well as other films such as Dick (1999) and Beer League (2006).

Feelgood Big Wheel

The Siren kicks off its week when DJ Charles Feelgood spins a house party dance set on Friday, Nov. 24 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; free).

"By popular demand, The Siren is moving the dining room tables outside for maximum dance party space as we welcome Charles Feelgood," the club announced.

Feelgood was instrumental in building the electronic music scene in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., renowned for his remixing skills that incorporate various styles of four-on-the-floor house music that keeps dancers moving.

As Feelgood says, "I just want to do what the name implies, to make people have a good time and go home with a great feeling."

Also at The Siren, get ready to rock when Big Wheel Cobra (formerly Truth About Seafood) plays this Saturday, Nov. 25 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). They have great originals as well as covers by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, and Stevie Wonder.

"Something will have to help get that turkey out of your system!" the band said. "See you there."

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Denee Segall

LONESOME SEGALL (((folkYEAH!))) presents prolific singer-songwriter Ty Segall solo acoustic at The Siren on Nov. 30.

The Siren's really big show this week comes from (((folkYEAH!))), which presents Ty Segall playing solo acoustic on Thursday, Nov. 30 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $30 to $35 at eventbrite.com).

The multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter started his solo career in 2008 with a self-titled album and has now released a total of 14 full-length studio recordings with a new one—Three Bells—announced for next year. His style has been called garage and psyche rock, but he takes his music wherever it seems to want to go.

He's usually backed by the Freedom Band, but he's solo and acoustic this time around, so it promises to be something a bit different.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cal Poly Arts

WOMAN'S WORLD Cal Poly Arts presents the groundbreaking all-female NYC mariachi band Flor De Toloache on Nov. 28, in the Performing Arts Center.

Empoderamiento femenino

Mariachi music has traditionally been a male thing and remains largely male-centric, but there have certainly been some female inroads over the years. The very first all-female mariachi band on record was Las Adelitas, which formed in 1948 in Mexico City. Others have followed, and the very first and only New York City all-female mariachi band remains Flor De Toloache, which thanks to Cal Poly Arts plays Tuesday, Nov. 28 (7:30 p.m.; $28 to $46 at calpolyarts.org) in the PAC.

"Returning to SLO after their incredible 2019 show, this Latin Grammy-winning all-female ensemble is revolutionizing traditional Latin American music with their edgy, versatile flair," Cal Poly Arts announced. "Transcending culture and gender, they've enchanted global audiences with three albums and a fresh rock-inspired compilation. Experience their boundary-breaking fusion and be captivated by their unique sound."

¡Arriba las mujeres!

Grant us Peace

If you're in the mood for some holiday music and vocal magic—and who isn't?—The SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble presents "Dona Nobis Pacem" (Grant us Peace) over three upcoming concerts: Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Trilogy Monarch Dunes in Nipomo (7 p.m.); Saturday, Dec. 2, at the San Luis Obispo Mission De Tolosa Center (3 p.m.); and Sunday, Dec. 10, at Cuesta Performing Arts Center (3 p.m.) (general admission is $30 to $40, kids 12 and under $10, available at vocalarts.org or by calling (805) 541-6797).

Started in 1977 and requiring yearly auditions for membership, the choir has toured Canada, South America, and Europe, including Russia, Poland, and the Czech Republic. They've won multiple awards and launched many professional singing careers.

Under the musical direction of founder Gary Lamprecht, along with accompanist Judy Robertson, Vocal Arts' new show will feature "classical choral music, holiday favorites, and a couple of offbeat surprises," organizers promise. "All shows will end with a rousing sing-along of holiday favorites."

Songs of hope

At time when wars are raging and innocents are dying, we all need a reminder that good things still occur in the world. This Wednesday, Nov. 29, The African Children's Choir makes its annual stop through SLO Town to play Zion Lutheran Church (7 p.m.; all ages; free though donations are welcome).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Music For Life

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT Nonprofit organization Music for Life presents The African Children's Choir on Nov. 29, in SLO's Zion Lutheran Church.

Brought to you by the international nonprofit organization Music for Life, this concert is one of 50 stops on their cross-country tour. Composed of 10- to 12-year-olds who hail from vulnerable backgrounds and have faced hardship and a lack of education, the choir presents popular children's music, traditional spiritual songs, and African cultural pieces. Music for Life believes these experiences offer "education, discipleship, and leadership skills needed to rise above their conditions so they can bring positive, lasting change to their families, communities, and countries."

If you're on the fence, check out a few online videos. This is joyous, wonderful music.

"The African Children's Choir proves just how powerful music can be," Tina Sipp, choir manager for the African Children's Choir, said in press materials. "These concerts provide hope and encouragement, not just to our audiences, but to the children whose lives are forever changed by their experiences with the choir." Δ

