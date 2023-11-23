Palm Street garage exit will cause an accident 

It's a tragedy waiting to happen. Standing in line at the Palm Theatre, I've often held my breath when vehicles pull out of the city parking garage across the street as children scamper nearby. Youngsters excitedly run ahead of parents or grandparents heedless of the danger of the exiting vehicles. And the drivers themselves are handicapped by poor sight-lines: a wall hinders vision on the right side of the exit gate. The situation is an accident waiting to happen, and the issue also exists at the other city parking garage near the library that exits onto Palm Street.

Flashing warning lights and/or audio warnings are the answer. I don't know what it would cost to install such systems in the two garages, but Kiwanis is willing to pay all or most of the cost of the hardware (assuming the city wants its workers to install it).

The solution to the problem has been suggested to city authorities, and we await a response. Perhaps the grant that the SLO Police Department received for traffic safety improvements also could be tapped?

Bill Rumbler

president

San Luis Obispo Morning Kiwanis

