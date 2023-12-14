Foo Fighter guitarist Chris Shiflett brings his Americana solo sounds to Club Car Bar 

Chris Shiflett is a musical chameleon. Named "Americana's biggest rockstar" by Rolling Stone, he cut his teeth in punk acts like No Use For A Name and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, but he also joined Foo Fighters as guitarist in 1999 after the release of their third album. At first, he was their touring guitarist, but he worked his way to full-time status and has been with the band ever since.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Medicine Presents

PUNK ROCK TO HONKY-TONK Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at the Club Car Bar on Dec. 20.

This Wednesday, Dec. 20, Shiflett plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at Club Car Bar (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com), touring in support of his 2023 solo album, Lost at Sea, which press materials say "builds a bridge between Nashville—where Shiflett has become a frequent visitor, performing on the Grand Ole Opry one minute and collaborating with Music City tastemakers like The Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston and legendary producer Dave Cobb the next—and his native [Santa Barbara] California.

"Caught halfway between the honky-tonk saloon and the punk rock dive bar, Lost at Sea is both eclectic and electric, making room for alt-country crunch, guitar-driven grit, and sharp songwriting," his bio continues. "Tying that mix together is Shiflett himself, a musical Renaissance Man whose influences are every bit as wide-ranging as his résumé."

Fellow Santa Barbara resident and three-time world champion surfer Tom Curren will open the show.

Margaritas Podridas with Alex Vile plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show on Thursday, Dec. 21, at Club Car Bar (7 p.m.; all ages; $13 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Margaritas Podridas lists influences such as alternative rock, shoegaze, and punk.

The Siren

This Thursday, Dec. 14, Morro Bay's only and best nightclub presents the self-described "all-chick" metal band Burning Witches with opener Hellsgate (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 at tixr.com). "The search for the right band name was kind of easy," Burning Witches' bio reads, "because if four crazy girls burn hard for heavy metal, they can only call themselves Burning Witches."

Get ready for Merry Shucking Xmas with the Mother Corn Shuckers and The False Bottom Band on Friday, Dec. 15 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12 at tixr.com). The Shuckers are a seven-piece Americana, bluegrass, country jam band that calls their original music "BeerGrass." False Bottom is a seven-piece old timey folk and bluegrass band out of Half Moon Bay.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Siren

FIRE IN THE SKY Seminal British psychobilly band The Meteors fly into The Siren on Dec. 16.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, English psychobilly heroes The Meteors play The Siren on their 45th anniversary tour (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 tixr.com). They formed in London in 1980 and are often credited with creating the subgenre's sound across the pond (The Cramps are the true progenitors in the U.S.).

Hayley and the Crushers open.

SLO Brew Rock

Prepare yourself for an evening with Zepparella this Thursday, Dec. 14 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). If you're a fan of Led Zeppelin and all-female bands, this is the best of both worlds. Founded in San Francisco in 2005, the band features lead singer Anna Kristina, guitarist Gretchen Menn, bassist Holly West, and drummer Clementine, who together take on the classic sounds of one of the greatest rock acts of all time.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Max Crace

LADIES ROCK Zepparella, an all-female Led Zeppelin tribute act, plays SLO Brew Rock on Dec. 14.

A recent setlist included "The Rover," "Good Times Bad Times," "Immigrant Song," "Dazed and Confused," "When the Levee Breaks," "Whole Lotta Love," "Kashmir," and the Willie Dixon cover "Bring It On Home."

Fremont Theater

Pink Floyd fans can get comfortably numb this Saturday, Dec. 16, when tribute act Which One's Pink? brings hits like "Another Brick in the Wall," "Wish You Were Here," and of course, "Comfortably Numb" to the Fremont Theater (8 p.m.; all ages; $39 at prekindle.com). A portion of the proceeds goes to the Save the Music Foundation.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

PUNK ROCK X-MAS LA punk icons X play their holiday X-Xmas Time Again show at the Fremont on Dec. 17.

Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake are X, and they're going to play their holiday show X-Xmas Time Again on Sunday, Dec. 17 (9 p.m.; all ages; $28 to $163 at prekindle.com). Formed in 1977, X was part of LA's first wave punk scene whose early albums are must-haves for any serious punk fan. Starting with Los Angeles in 1980 and ending with Hey Zeus! in 1993, they recorded seven studio albums that are still considered classics, especially 1982's Under the Big Black Sun. The last recording, Alphabetland (2020), marked their first new recording in 27 years.

Dead Rock West will open the show.

Cal Poly Arts

Actress and comedian Jane Lynch is bringing her "A Swingin' Little Christmas" show to Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center this Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:30 p.m.; $49.50 to $79.50 at calpolyarts.org), and it promises to be a hoot. Lynch, star of films such as A Mighty Wind, Best in Show, Paul, and The 40-Year-Old-Virgin, as well as the TV series Glee, is a seasoned musical performer.

"What do you get when you mix one part cabaret, one part comedy, and one heaping helping of Christmas kitsch?" organizers asked. "A Swingin' Little Christmas! It's a fun fresh twist on the Christmas specials of the '50s and '60s when harmonies were tight and swing was the thing."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cal Poly Arts

SWING Actress and comedian Jane Lynch (center) brings her holiday show A Swingin' Little Christmas, with Tim Davis and Kate Flannery, to the Performing Arts Center on Dec. 17.

In addition to Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Lynch, the program includes Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars), Tim Davis (Glee's vocal arranger), and The Tony Guerrero Quintet.

Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawai'i happens on Tuesday, Dec. 19 (7:30 p.m.; $34 to $56 at calpolyarts.org). The ukulele maestro invites you to this heartwarming holiday extravaganza with bassist Jackson Waldhoff and singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young. Expect timeless holiday classics turned into Hawaiian delights.

More music ...

The SLO Master Chorale presents Holiday Festival Sing-Along: Handel's Messiah, on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; $12 to $28 at pacslo.org). In addition to Handel's masterpiece, you'll hear the Forbes Pipe Organ played by Cal Poly University organist Paul Woodring as well as traditional carols and arrangements for chorus, organ, and orchestra with a guest appearance from Los Angeles' Westwood Brass.

The Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club gets into the spirit of the holiday this Sunday, Dec. 17, when they host vocal trio The Jingle Belles singing seasonal favorites as the opener to a concert by The Riptide Big Band (1 p.m.; all ages; $25 at my805tix.com). The Jingle Belles have sung and performed together since 2013, delivering beautiful singing, humor, and original musical arrangements. The Riptide Big Band is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of playing hot swinging jazz, and their goal is to "keep them dancing."

The Jazz Vespers Concerts Series at SLO's First Presbyterian Church presents their seventh annual Christmas Jazz Vespers on Sunday, Dec. 17 (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 donation recommended, which benefits Friends of 40 Prado, a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise funds for the 40 Prado Shelter and help out those most in need of housing. Advanced tickets at my805tix.com). The jazz quintet has Dave Becker on sax, Talia Ortega on flute and vocals, Marshall Otwell on piano, Dylan Johnson on bass, and Darrell Voss on drums. The show features classic Christmas carols and seasonal music. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at [email protected].

Did you find this article valuable? Tell us more about what you'd like to see from us by taking a quick 5-minute survey. Your answers will give us critical insight into what you expect (and want!) from New Times.