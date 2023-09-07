Common Kings and Steel Pulse bring their reggae sounds to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 13 

Wow, has it been 10 years since Vina Robles Amphitheatre opened as the premiere live music venue on the Central Coast? Why yes, yes it has!

"We're thrilled to celebrate 10 seasons of fabulous concerts on California's beautiful Central Coast and look forward to finishing the 2023 season with many more marquee names," Vina Robles Amphitheatre General Manager Paul Leatherman said in a press release. "Vina Robles Amphitheatre is honored to partner with Nederlander Concerts to provide the best in live entertainment."

This week, Nederlander Concerts presents two amazing reggae acts sharing the bill: Common Kings and Steel Pulse play this Wednesday, Sept. 13 (7 p.m.; all ages; $40 to $49.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com), with Jakobs Castle opening.

DOUBLE HEADERS! Two great reggae bands—Common Kings and Steel Pulse—co-headline Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 13.

Common Kings may not be blood related, but the four band members have become a family. Samoan-born Hawaiian lead singer Sasualei "Jr. King" Maliga, Hawaii-raised Samoan guitarist Taumata "Mata" Grey, Fiji-born bassist Ivan "Uncle Lui" Kirimaua, and LA-born Tongan drummer Jerome "Big Rome" Taito formed their band while studying at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa and began recording in 2011.

They've since toured with everyone from Justin Timberlake to Bruno Mars to CeeLo. After releasing some singles and EPs, they dropped their debut full-length, Lost in Paradise, in 2017, and it was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the Grammy Awards. Their follow-up, Celebration, came out this year. It's filled with seductive island rhythms "with a narrative that is an all-American story with a tropical twist," according to the band.

Birmingham-formed reggae act Steel Pulse has a history that goes back to 1975, when founding members David Hinds and Basil Gabbidon created the band after hearing Bob Marley and the Wailers' Catch a Fire. Hind still leads Steel Pulse, which recently released its 12th studio album, Mass Manipulation.

It's going to be a spectacular night of reggae music.

Fremont Theater

What's a Shrek Rave? Heck if I know, but the evening of DJ music is happening on Saturday, Sept. 9 (9 p.m.; 18-and-older; $22.50 at prekindle.com), and the post says, "It's Dumb Just Come Have Fun," "Cool is Dead!" and "Who Cares!"

COUNTRY BOY Nashville hitmaker Easton Corbin takes the Fremont Theater stage on Sept. 12.

In something more comprehensible, check out country artist Easton Corbin when he takes the stage on Tuesday, Sept. 12 (8 p.m.; all ages; $38 at seetickets.us). The Nashville singer-songwriter is known for hits like "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll With It," and he recently dropped his highly anticipated full length album Let's Do Country Right out on Stone Country Records in January.

"They let me do what I want to do and let me be me, which is very important," Corbin said of Stone Country in press materials. "It's about being authentic, and that's what I try to shoot for when I write or record. I keep one foot in traditional and one foot in the modern and marry those two. That's really been my motto through the years."

Numbskull and Good Medicine

I just listed to "Barstool Boys," the new Josh Abbott Band single released last week, and it's a reminder of what good honky-tonk sounds like. It's an anthem to the working class, folks who put their noses to the grindstone and need to blow off some steam afterward.

'BARSTOOL BOYS' Numbskull and Good Medicine present the Josh Abbott Band on their Country Nights Tour at BarrelHouse Brewing on Sept. 7.

"I betcha Billy got there a little early/ Cuz you can't pour 'crete when it's rainy/ I clocked out at 4:30/ I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thirsty/ Betcha they're sitting on ice/ Waitin' on some blue collar guys/ Who don't know nothing but work/ Been sweatin' straight through their Carhartt shirt// Give me a barstool, boys/ And a bottle of something/ If I'm gonna get drunk tonight/ It oughta be a bar I get drunk in/ With a neon on the wall/ And a pretty flexible last call/ Some honky-tonk jukebox noise/ For me and my barstool, barstool boys."

"The day I wrote this with Erik Dylan and Josh Kiser, I knew we had a heater on our hands," Abbott said in press materials. "We first recorded this with a different intro, but I told the band I loved the energy of the live harmonica solo, and I wanted to start the song off with that same energy. We've been sneaking 'Barstool Boys' into our set for a couple months now, from Texas to California, from Minnesota to the U.K.! And every single time people are jamming out and asking about the song afterwards on social media. We're fired up to get a banger out just in time for football season, and like the song says: 'Bet your ass I'm gonna bet the over!'"

See The Josh Abbott Band on their Country Nights Tour at BarrelHouse Brewing this Thursday, Sept. 7 (6 p.m.; all ages; $25 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Jake Jacobson opens.

Cody Canada (of Cross Canadian Ragweed) and Willy Braun (of Reckless Kelly) play The Siren on Saturday, Sept. 9 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Their team-up is called the Acoustic Healing Tour, and if you like the red dirt sounds of Oklahoma and Texas, you're not going to want to miss it.

The Siren

It's going to be a hot one at The Siren this Thursday, Sept. 7 (7 to 10:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $17 at tixr.com), when former lead guitarist for The Black Crowes, Marc Ford, delivers his rock 'n' roll magic. Allman Brothers keyboardist Johnny Neel once said, "Marc Ford's an actual genius. He has the best guitar sound I've ever heard."

Ford began his career in the 1980s with his group Burning Tree before joining the Crowes in 1991, where he toured and recorded on three of the that band's best records: The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, Amorica, and Three Snakes and One Charm. In 2002, Ford released his first solo album, It's About Time.

Kareeta will open the show. They have a killer new album titled Freeway Junkie Queen that was produced by Greg Loiacono of The Mother Hips. It also features Dave Schools (of Widespread Panic) on bass, and a guest appearance by acclaimed songwriter Jerry Joseph on the title track.

The songs have a swirly, jam band feel, a little Southern swamp and country mixed with a Grateful Dead vibe. Good stuff.

You can hear three terrific local Americana bands at The Siren on Friday, Sept. 8, when the Susan Richie Band, the Mark Adams Band, and the Shane Stoneman Band perform (7 to 10:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at tixr.com). Support local music!

IRISH FOLK-GRASS Award-winning band Socks in the Frying Pan brings their dynamic vocal harmonies and virtuosic musicianship to The Siren on Sept. 11.

On Monday, Sept. 11, check out award-winning Irish folk-grass band Socks in the Frying Pan (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 at tixr.com), a multi-award-winning trio from County Clare of Ireland's west coast, which is considered the universal hub of traditional Irish music. With dynamic vocal harmonies and virtuosic musicianship, the group consists of Aodán Coyne on guitar and vocals, and the Hayes brothers, Shane Hayes on accordion and Fiachra Hayes on fiddle and banjo.

The Arcadian Wild plays on Wednesday, Sept. 13 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 at tixr.com), led by songwriters Isaac Horn and Lincoln Mick with Bailey Warren on fiddle, blending the traditional with the contemporary. "With roots in formal vocal music and influences from progressive bluegrass and folk, The Arcadian Wild offer up songs of invitation; calls to come and see, to find refuge and rest, or to journey and wonder," according to press materials.

WINNER! SLO Brew Rock brings Kabaka Pyramid & The Bebble to the club on Sept. 7. Pyramid won the Best Reggae Album Grammy Award in 2023.

SLO Brew Rock

SLO Brew Rock presents Kabaka Pyramid & The Bebble Rockers this Thursday, Sept. 7 (7:45 p.m.; 21-and-older; $27 at ticketweb.com). The Jamaican performer mixes reggae with hip-hop, and his 2022 album The Kalling won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

According to his bio, he "uses his liquid and hypnotizing delivery to spread positive messages of spiritual evolution that forces you to listen. The name 'Kabaka' is Ugandan for 'king,' and the long-lasting survival of the Pyramids of ancient Africa represent his desire for longevity in the music and deep connection to Kemetic roots; leaving messages for generations to come."

Fellow reggae artist Jemere Morgan will open.

Bang the Drum

For the Folks hosts live electronic act Balkan Bump at Bang the Drum this Thursday, Sept. 7 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $20 presale at eventbrite.com or $25 day of show). The band mixes traditional Balkan brass melodies, Middle Eastern sounds, and hip-hop.

MASH IT UP For the Folks will host live electronic act Balkan Bump at Bang the Drum on Sept. 7. They mix traditional Balkan brass melodies, Middle Eastern sounds, and hip-hop.

"It's also a little different than our normal shows, a mix between DJ and live instrumentation with trumpet, clarinet, and sitar," explained For the Folks organizer Ben Bellizzi.

Balkan Bump is organized by trumpet player Will Magid, who graduated from The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music with a degree in ethnomusicology. The ensemble features up to a dozen members playing "a menagerie of global instruments including sitar, saz, oud, clarinet, and trumpet."

Local music wiz Vince Cimo will open.

PUNK-O-RAMA Suburban Dropout headlines a three-band show at SLO's BA Start Arcade and Taproom on Sept. 8.

More music ...

Local punk act Suburban Dropout headlines a three-band show presented by Channel Frequencies this Friday, Sept. 8 (8:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $3 cover), at downtown SLO's BA Start Arcade and Taproom. I don't know much about them other than they have an Instagram account that announces, "We play music (very badly)," but judging from their posted photos, they have fun doing it. They'll be joined by touring alt-rock act Odd Army and local up-and-coming alt-rock band Flip the Phaze, which (full disclosure) includes New Times staff writer Adrian Vincent Rosas.

Classic and modern rock cover band Rumor plays the American Cancer Society of SLO and the Le Vigne Winery 2023 Night of Hope fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9 (6 to 10 p.m.; $100 at e.givesmart.com/events/vze). Rumor will play the hits before and after the four-course gourmet dinner by award-winning chef and Le Vigne Winery owner Chef Walter Filippini. The event is a celebration of cancer survivors and those providing cancer care, including honoring a local physician to be announced.

The SLO County Jazz Federation presents The Pat Kelley Trio in concert this Saturday, Sept. 9 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $30 general and $10 students at my805tix.com), in SLO's Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church. Guitarist Pat Kelley has enjoyed a successful career in Los Angeles as a studio and touring musician, recording artist, and educator, who's worked with Chick Corea, Natalie Cole, Hubert Laws, and Dave Brubeck among many others. He'll be joined by local pros Dylan Johnson (bass) and Darrell Voss (drums).

Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band will play Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Redwings Horse Sanctuary's third annual Block Party Fundraiser (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $50 at redwingshorsesanctuary.org; more info at (805) 237-3751). "There will be fine wine from some of Paso's best wineries along with cold beer and delicious food served up by Chef Charlie," organizers announced. "We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the most important part: the opportunity to get to know the amazing horses that call Redwings home! There will be demonstrations for everyone to enjoy and, of course, the silent and live auctions that will take place throughout the day." Admission includes a barbecue lunch by Cass Winery with beverage of your choice. Δ

