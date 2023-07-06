click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

ROAD RAGE REQUIEM After being involved in a road rage incident, Amy Lau (Ali Wong, left) and Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), are consumed by revenge, in Beef, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) have more in common than either one could ever guess—namely, short fuses and a deep need for revenge. When road rage gets the better of the two strangers, the snowball that forms soon grows out of control.

Amy is a wealthy businesswoman with a doting husband named George (Joseph Lee) and an adorable daughter named Junie (Remy Holt). She seems to live an idyllic life, but just under the surface—and soon bubbling over—is absolute rage at what she perceives as aggressions against her from every direction. Danny couldn't live a more opposite life. Scrounging work as a handyman and sharing a cramped apartment with his brother, Danny also thinks the world is against him and that he has no opportunity or happiness ahead. The two continually clash throughout the first season of Beef, escalating their revenge tactics to levels of insanity.

Both Wong and Yeun are incredibly funny people and watching these characters spar is pure entertainment. It may take an episode or two to get its hooks in you, but stay on the ride. It's well worth it as they descend into mayhem. (10 approximately 30-min. episodes) Δ