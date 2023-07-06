Margarita Adventures opens a new summer program for kids to explore plant and animal life at Santa Margarita Ranch 

Kids cooped up at home this summer can channel their energy into the great outdoors thanks to Margarita Adventures' new nature education program.

The outdoor community recreation classes cater to local kids thanks to a partnership with the Parks and Recreation departments of San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

In late June, Margarita Adventures started offering three classes. SLO Wild (Bobcats, Badgers & Bears, Oh, My!) teaches wildlife camera management, animal tracking, bird watching techniques, and information about insects and arachnids that live on the Santa Margarita Ranch. Geology Rocks involves hiking and searching for fossils while learning about the geological formations of the ranch. Fantastic Flora allows kids to identify plants and learn foraging skills and nature journaling during hikes.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Margarita Adventures

EXPLORE AND EDUCATE Margarita Adventures ranch naturalist Jacqueline Redinger will be the lead instructor who will guide kids through flora, fauna, and geology adventures at Santa Margarita Ranch this summer.

Ranch naturalist Jacqueline Redinger guides all the classes and leads a team of four other instructors. Her college background in marine biology led her to work with the Monterey Bay Aquarium in the guest experience department. Following that, she researched and monitored aquatic life in the San Francisco Bay for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"But I really missed working with the public like I did at the aquarium," Redinger said. "I was passionate about ... bringing folks out to the ranch, learning about nature, and inspiring conservation."

Redinger told New Times that the kids' program doesn't have a requirement to already be outdoorsy. The Margarita Adventures team is hoping to work with kids who haven't spent much time outdoors yet.

"Our goal with the summer program is we want to get kids out of the house, and moving and learning with nature," she said. "We're hoping to inspire younger generations to conserve these natural ecosystems. It's a great way for kids to meet new people, try new activities, and enjoy their summer break outside."

The program is divided into seven, week-long sessions. Each session—spanning Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon—focuses on one of the three classes. The first six sessions are for ages 7 to 12. The final session from Aug. 7 through 11 is for ages 6 to 8. Enroll for classes online through the respective SLO and Atascadero Parks and Rec websites.

Redinger added that Margarita Adventures and the owners of the ranch mainly focus on being sustainable and responsible stewards of the land. The ranch's impressive size of almost 14,000 acres is also a frequent talking point during their programs and tours.

"Sometimes, on our tours we tell people that's the size of the island of Manhattan or a 100 Disneyland parks!" she said with a laugh.

The naturalist has a soft spot for plants, and she already has a special memory involving fauna after two weeks of sessions. Redinger hopes to meet more kids who can share such experiences with her.

"Yesterday, we visited a bald eagle nest that's on the ranch," she said. "The kids were so excited to see the bald eagle. This is the time of year they tend to be in the area. It's so great seeing the wonderment on [the kids'] faces when they finally saw the bald eagle through their binoculars."

Fast fact

• The SLO Food Bank received a $40,000 gift from SoCalGas on June 7 to combat hunger in the county. The donation will fund services and nutritious food for neighborhood food distributions, children and seniors farmers markets, food rescue programs, and more than 80 agency partners across SLO County.

• The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County rung in its 25th anniversary by donating $100,000 to programs and nonprofits in SLO County. The Boys and Girls Club of the Mid-Central Coast, Lumina Alliance, Promotores Collaborative, The Link, and Paso Robles Youth Arts Center each received a $5,000 grant. The remaining $75,000 will be distributed among 15 additional nonprofits, which will be announced over different community events throughout the year. The Community Foundation is now gearing up for its largest event on July 14: the Summer Picnic. It will take place at 3 p.m. in Cuesta Canyon County Park, 2400 Loomis St., SLO. For more information, contact Leila Dufureena at [email protected] or (805) 543-2323. Δ

