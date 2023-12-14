Last-Minute Gift Guide 2023 

Last minute gifting is a rite of passage in my family. We’re really good at it, and you might be, too. But sometimes it’s nice to have a little help coming up with ideas and places to shop. That’s why we’ve got the annual Last-Minute Gift Guide ready just for you!

Tattoos and piercings make funky zero-hour gifts that last a lifetime

BY BULBUL RAJAGOPAL

Stocking stuffers for the music lover in your life

BY ADRIAN VINCENT ROSAS

Three local spots highlight the best alcohol gifts

BY SAMANTHA HERRERA

Read the entire issue here.