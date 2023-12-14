Rock on! Stocking stuffers for the music lover in your life 

If you're like me and have friends who play the guitar or bass, shopping for the perfect gift can sometimes be overwhelming and beyond budget. But you don't have to get them the instrument they've always wanted: There are easier (cheaper) ways to give. Here are some recommendations and places to get practical stocking stuffers for that musician in your life.

ROCKING AROUND Whether you're in SLO or Santa Barbara county, local music stores can help you find a gift for the would-be rock star this holiday season.

The Essentials

Quick disclaimer: As with any instrument-related gift, knowing pick size and string gauge (thickness) may be required for some of these. A chat with any of the fine folks who work at these music stores will ease some of that holiday stress, so don't be afraid to ask any questions.

• Picks: These are like the socks of the musicians' world because they go missing constantly. Chances are a spare (or 30) is always a good buy.

• Strings: Without these bad boys, our stringed instrument players wouldn't be able to make a sound. Much like picks, a spare set of strings is sure to make any musician's day easier when their set inevitably breaks.

• Straps: These come in different shapes, sizes, and colors and are a great way to give something that fits the style of the musician recipient.

• Amp cords: Essential to, you know, playing through an amp, a spare cord will make any guitarist's or bassist's day.

• Tuners: Clip-on tuners are great for musicians of any skill level, and even a spare can go a long way. These help keep the strings sounding the way they should or, for the more creatively inclined, the way the musician wants them to.

• Ear protection: These keep music players' ears protected and have a wide range of how much sound they can let through. They are a must-have for any musician or regular concert attendee. A good pair can last a lifetime.

Other fun stuff

• String cutters/winders: These make changing and putting on strings easier. Not required, but practical.

• Music books: Whether a musician has a favorite artist whose songs they want to learn or are just starting with the basics of music, books make for a great long-term gift. Many books have different difficulty levels, topics, and artists, so there are plenty to choose from.

• Lessons: This is more of a long-term gift that may require some coordination post-Christmas but is very practical and will give the musician a place to develop their technique.

• Stands and wall hangers: These are less of a stocking stuffer and more of an under-the-tree present. A good stand can let your burgeoning rock star display their prized instrument in their room by their amp or on their wall.

TAKE YOUR PICK Local music stores stock oodles of guitar picks, straps, strings, and more, which make practical stocking stuffers for music enthusiasts.

Places to shop

SLO County

Grand Central Music and Conservatory: Located at 3195 McMillan Ave., No. E, in San Luis Obispo, the shop's open Monday to Saturday and specializes in everything mentioned above. It's a great stop for SLO locals looking for a place to help kick-start (or continue) a passion for music. Call (805) 985-0275 or visit grandcentralmusicstore.com for more information.

Central Coast Music: Located in Morro Bay at 365 Morro Bay Boulevard, it's open Tuesday through Saturday. Boasting a wide array of everything mentioned above, Central Coast Music has an especially great selection of music books. Call (805) 772-4930. Visit online at centralcoastmusic.com.

Lightning Joe's Guitar Heaven: Open Tuesday through Saturday at 100 E. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, this is less of a conventional music store and more of a guitar-centric place. You can find everything on the gift list above and some extra guitar-focused goodies for that rock-star-to-be this holiday season. Visit lightningjoes.com or call (805) 481-2226.

North Santa Barbara County

Guitar Center Santa Maria: Open every day, Guitar Center at 443 Betteravia is—as one might expect—a great shop for guitar and bass lovers, especially at the last minute thanks to its long hours (open till 9 p.m. most days) and large inventory. Find it online at stores.guitarcenter.com/ca/santa-maria or call at (805) 357-2457.

Certain Sparks: The shop at 107 S. H St. in Lompoc is open seven days a week and specializes in accessible lessons, guitars, and more. Visit certainsparks.com or call (805) 588-9479. Δ

