28th Annual “Winning Images” Photography Contest 

A photograph can capture a moment in a way that words simply can't. Since 1994, New Times Media Group has invited local photographers to show us the moments they've captured in our annual Winning Images photography contest.

There are eight categories: Animals, Flora, Land/Seascapes, People, Travel, Open, In Motion, and Youth. See more detailed rules below.

We are accepting ONLINE ENTRIES ONLY!

The entry period is Thursday, April 27, 2023 through Monday, May 15, 2023, by 5 p.m.

The entry fee is $10 per photo. Winning photographs will be published in the Thursday, June 8, 2023 issues of New Times and the Sun; and will be on display at The Photoshop (1027 Marsh St., SLO) through May.

Fill out THIS FORM for each image you want to enter.

Entry divisions are either ADULT or YOUTH (photographer under 18 years of age)• Categories are: Animals, Flora, Land/Seascapes, People, Travel, Open, In Motion (which can include any interpretation of action or motion).• All images must be submitted digitally via our online entry form, where the category can be selected.• A completed online entry form must be submitted for EACH photo entered.• Entrants are asked to submit a high-quality digital file of their image (jpeg format, at least 300 dpi) on the submission form.• Photos submitted in previous years are ineligible.• All photos must be the original, creative work of the submitting photographer.• Photographs must be taken within the boundaries of San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara counties – except submissions to the Travel and Open categories.• You pay entry fees online or you may also mail a check (made payable to New Times) to: Winning Images, c/o New Times, 1010 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. Be sure to include your name, address, email, and a brief description of the photos entered online.• Photos must be received and entry fees must be paid in full by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 to be considered officially entered.• Entry in the contest constitutes permission to use the photo in our papers, online, and for display.• Judges have the right to reassign categories for mislabeled or misfiled photos at their discretion.• This is an Open category. Photographs can be of any subject of the entrant’s choosing, but must have been taken within the boundaries of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.• Entrants must be younger than 18 years old as of June 8, 2023 and must be enrolled in any school (including a home school) that’s not a college. A winner’s legal guardian will be required to sign a release form.• All other rules from the adult categories apply.

You can verify your entry and payment by calling 805-546-8208 after your transaction.