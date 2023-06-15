Winning Images 2023 

click to enlarge Cover Photo By Andy Samarasena

INNER PEACE Andy Samarasena took first place in the Travel category for this photo in our annual Winning Images contest.

It's hard for a photograph to capture a place exactly as it looks to the human eye, and even more difficult for that image to encapsulate the emotion of a particular moment. Sometimes, we get lucky. Most of the time, it takes skill. Photographers who are successful rely on light, shutter speed, depth of field, the frame, and their own vision to give us a compelling snapshot of a moment in time.

Since 1994, New Times Media Group has invited local photographers to send us their favorite pictures for our Winning Images contest. Once again, we conducted an all-digital contest and received more than 350 photos. Our judges narrowed them down to three winners each in eight categories, plus honorable mentions and judge's picks.

Every entry also came in with a $10 fee, which will be rolled back into prize money for each of the winners, who also receive awards from the contest's sponsors. Winning photographs will be on display at The Photo Shop (1027 Marsh St., SLO) through July 14.

Check out the winning images from 2023 on the following pages, and be sure to keep looking through the lens for photographs to submit in 2024's contest! Δ

Contact Editor Camillia Lanham at [email protected].

Judges

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Jayson Mellom

Jayson Mellom began his photojournalism career at the Marion Chronicle-Tribune in Indiana before moving on to the Athens Daily News and then The Atlanta Journal/Constitution before eventually settling in San Luis Obispo. He worked for the SLO Tribune for 16 years and has been New Times' photographer since 2016. Along the way, he's won state, regional, and national awards for his photojournalism; has been published in National Geographic, Sports Illustrated, In Touch, and Der Spiegel magazines; and has had photos in the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, and The New York Times.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Peggy Mesler

San Luis Obispo native and perennial Winning Images judge Peggy Mesler is a photographer and the owner of The Photo Shop in SLO, where she shares her appreciation for—and knowledge of—photography with customers, clients, and friends. Peggy earned a journalism degree from Cal Poly, and she opened her shop in 1995.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Stephanie Secrest

Stephanie Secrest has a master's degree in photojournalism from Ohio University. She's been a freelancer for more 15 years and was with the press for 21 years before that. Stephanie was invited to attend the exclusive Eddie Adams Workshop, a top honor for photojournalists. She was also a pre-qualification judge for Adobe with its ADAA contest. She's been published in Newsday, The London Sunday News Magazine, The Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, The Baltimore Sun, and San Francisco Chronicle among others and was chief photographer and photo editor for two newspapers. Δ

View a slideshow of the images here.