Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

February 22, 2024 Opinion » Commentaries

Clarification 

A representative from the State Water Resources Control Board requested that New Times clarify information included in Jean'ne Blackwell's Feb. 8 commentary, "A right to clean air, water, soil." According to the state water board, the piece incorrectly characterized the entity that extended operation of the Diablo Canyon power generating station. It was the Legislature, via SB 846, that extended the once-through cooling policy compliance dates to 2030. In 2023, the state water board approved an amendment to its once-through cooling policy to ensure that it is in accordance with SB 846.

Readers Poll

Are you voting in favor of Proposition 1? 

  • Yes, we need to reconfigure Mental Health Services Act funding.
  • No, it has unintended consequences for local agencies.
  • I need to learn more about it.
  • I don't vote.

View Results

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Commentaries

  |  

More Commentaries »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Wave your wand Read More

  2. Aren't we also important? Read More

  3. Beverly hillbillies Read More

  4. The Oceano beach death is on the ODSVRA Read More

  5. Fighting for air Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation