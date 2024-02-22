Clarification 

A representative from the State Water Resources Control Board requested that New Times clarify information included in Jean'ne Blackwell's Feb. 8 commentary, "A right to clean air, water, soil." According to the state water board, the piece incorrectly characterized the entity that extended operation of the Diablo Canyon power generating station. It was the Legislature, via SB 846, that extended the once-through cooling policy compliance dates to 2030. In 2023, the state water board approved an amendment to its once-through cooling policy to ensure that it is in accordance with SB 846.