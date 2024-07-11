Negative for Oceano 

Charles Varni, president of the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD) board of directors, was indirectly quoted in New Times June 20 issue ("SLO County enters contract to take control of Oceano fire services") that there will be a positive outcome for Oceano, from accepting a fire protection deal crafted by him, San Luis Obispo County and the Five Cities (two cities actually) Fire Authority.

As the immediate past president of the OCSD, I say he is wrong, dead wrong. That's dead wrong, like from delayed fire truck responses. In 2020, with Oceano's own fire station in use, responses could be a brief as three to five minutes. Now, under the new pact, the times will be longer from Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach.

Varni also said the new "deal" has "widespread community support." From whom? Who knows about the plan, because the details of the new deal have not really been made available to the public. He's all about sidewalks and a walking track for recreation.

The truth is that Oceano is giving up almost all of its buildings, property tax money, and reserves funds for fire service. Basically, the only funding left will be from water and sewer services, which must be spent on water and sewer services.

Oceano has always taken pride in its fire station/OCSD building. Well folks, its gone. The deed must be handed over to SLO County. The OCSD will still use it, paying almost $10,000 a month to the county. That's about $60,000 in rent until the end of the year. And the district's general fund must fork over money every month to the county for fire. The public facilities fees set aside for a new building also goes, along with rental of the sheriff's substation. The OCSD will be allowed to keep that building, but the Sheriff's Office gets free rent. By fiscal 2025-26, the district's budget will be about a third of what "it is."

In 2020, I was part of a committee that asked property owners in Oceano to tax themselves about $180 a year to save Oceano's fire service. The tax increase almost passed. It needed 66.6 percent, but was short by nine votes. We all know Varni was one of the nine, because he opposed the tax increase in all ways possible. He also opposed the last-minute COVID-impacted second election in 2022, when 57.8 percent of the voters supported the tax.

I said in 2020 that "elections have consequences." I warned Oceano that it would lose its buildings and its property taxes and its facilities fees. Varni knew better, accusing me of fearmongering, arguing that SLO County would "take care" of Oceano. Obviously, Varni and I have different notions about a "positive" situation and governmental support. Most of Oceano's future chances, like facilities fees for new construction, are gone. And, I don't think waiting from seven to 11 minutes for a fire truck to arrive is better than the old idea, which would have kept a red pumper or rescue squad in the Oceano station. Oh, I forgot, Oceano doesn't get to own its fire station anymore. Δ

Karen White writes to New Times from Oceano. Email a response for publication to [email protected].