February 22, 2024 News

Correction 

• In the article, "County officials say if Proposition 1 passes, it could mean less funding, fewer programs for SLO County Behavioral Health" (Feb. 15), New Times incorrectly stated the bond measure amount. It's a $6.4 billion bond. New Times regrets the error. Δ

