Nipomo artist Fred Ventura leads two-day digital art workshop in Morro Bay 

Local art enthusiasts and artists of all skill levels can reserve their space at an upcoming digital art workshop led by Nipomo-based painter and digital artist Fred Ventura. Hosted by the Morro Bay Art Association, the two-day workshop includes sessions on Saturday, March 9, and Saturday, March 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. both days, at Art Center Morro Bay.

Ventura will cover various digital art topics—including basic tools, working with layers, symmetry, simulated artistic effects, special brushes, and more. The event is held in conjunction with Art Center Morro Bay's new exhibition, Chasing Light, on display through Monday, April 1.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Fred Ventura

Creating art on an iPad is "essentially painting with light," Ventura said in press materials. Attendees of Venutra's workshop will gain experience creating digital art with an iPad, Apple Pencil, and the Procreate app. To fully participate, visitors are asked to bring their own iPads and Apple Pencils to the class.

Ventura will guide students with step-by-step demonstrations, while offering one-on-one individual guidance when needed and "fostering real-time interactions between the teacher and participants," according to press materials.

The workshop is open to both beginners and intermediate artists, whether attendees have no prior experience or are looking to enhance their skills. For more info on the event or to reserve a seat, contact Ventura at [email protected] or (805) 709-2281.

Ventura said he has been passionate about digital art since 1982, when he co-founded a software company. He's also an avid watercolor and acrylic painter. With a doctorate in education from UCSB, Ventura has taught at California Lutheran University and other organizations over the years.

For more info on the local artist and teacher, visit venturaes.com. Δ