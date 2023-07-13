Cayucos deserves better 

After enduring another several days of loud, rude, drunken people from afar visiting this little town for the glorious Fourth of July parade and fireworks, it might be time for the city to re-think this entire endeavor.

It's gotten to be way too much for the locals to handle. Why not take the tens of thousands of dollars spent on the fireworks the pier on one day every year and do some things that benefit the kids and others who live here? Like expand the pool hours, hire some swimming instructors, maybe start some leagues or clubs? How about organizing some competitive beach events or contests?

There must be something more beneficial for the locals than an overblown fireworks show.

John Winthrop

Cayucos