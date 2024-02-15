Hayley and the Crushers bring their poolside glitter punk to The BunkerNumbskull and Good Medicine 

Pop punk powerhouse Hayley and the Crushers are like filling your mouth with Blue Razz Pop Rocks and then taking a big swig of Grape Crush. They're like The Go-Gos if the band let dudes in and was fronted by Cyndi Lauper and Joey Ramone's love child. They're basically the most fun you can have without fear of arrest.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Jenny Ashley

GET CRUSHED! Hayley and the Crushers play Winter Crush: Mid Century Masquerade in SLO's The Bunker with a dance performance, art, and more this Feb. 17.

In 2021, the band signed to LA-based Kitten Robot Records and almost immediately began splitting their time between the West Coast and Motor City, and for the last couple of cold winter months, they've returned to SLO, but they're heading back to the Midwest in March. Before they go, they're going to unleash what is surely the event of the season when Hayley and the Crushers play Winter Crush: Mid Century Masquerade this Saturday, Feb. 17, in SLO's The Bunker (doors at 6 p.m.; all ages; $10 at thebunkerslo.com).

In addition to the Crushers, there'll be a dance performance by Heather Gray and Pals, art by Neal Breton, and DJ Malik Miko spinning vinyl. You can probably get Hayley to sign her newest record, Modern Adult Kicks, which was produced by legendary LA punk producer and ex-Screamer Paul Roessler (TSOL, Josie Cotton, Richie Ramone).

Bright orange hair optional but encouraged.

Six bands, four clubs, and some hard choices await this week because Numbskull and Good Medicine have swung for the fences. The Jerry Garcia Band tribute Jerry's Middle Finger plays at The Siren on Friday, Feb. 16 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $30 at goodmedicinepresents.com). According to their bio, "Humbly formed in 2015 by a group of professional musicians passionate about Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, JMF started honing its one-of-a-kind sound at LA speakeasies and beachside dive bars."

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Alex Farias

HE AIN'T HEAVY Amazing singer-songwriters and twins The Brother Brothers play a Numbskull and Good Medicine Show at Bristols Cider House on Feb. 17.

Amazing harmony singing and musicianship await when The Brother Brothers play Bristols Cider House on Saturday, Feb. 17 (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Identical twins Adam (violin) and David Moss (guitar) are touring in support of The January Album, which Adam called "the truest and realest thing we've ever made."

Long Beach-based surf rock trio Tijuana Panthers play Club Car Bar on Saturday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m.; all ages; $18 at goodmedicinepresents.com) with Soft Jaw and Pancho & The Wizards. Tijuana Panthers are touring in support of their sixth album, Halfway to Eighty.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Numbskull Shows

HEY! HO! Good Medicine and Numbskull have Marky Ramone playing an all-Ramones set at The Siren on Feb. 19.

Marky Ramone plays an all Ramones set at The Siren on Monday, Feb. 19 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $30 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Marky's best known for the 15 years he spent drumming for the legendary Ramones, who he joined in spring of 1978. He recorded the album Road to Ruin with the band, which contained one of their biggest hits, "I Wanna Be Sedated." The following year Marky and the other Ramones appeared in the cult classic film, Rock 'n' Roll High School.

The Siren

Marty O'Reilly with Dave Tate play on Thursday, Feb. 15 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 at tixr.com). "O'Reilly's music is like describing a dream. It feels familiar, but at the same time unchartered. His songs sound bluesy but not blues, folk but not folk, soulful but not soul," his bio explains.

Roots reggae legends The Wailing Souls play on Saturday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $22 at tixr.com). They've been around since 1968, growing alongside Jamaican music itself, from ska to reggae, alongside peers like The Wailers. Their most recent album, Back A Yard, was released in 2020.

A night of female singer songwriters, billed as the Feminine Collective Showcase happens on Sunday, Feb. 18, with Miss Leo, Ynana Rose, Natalie Haskins, Speaking of Roses, Holly Ann Lewis, Cassi Nicholls, Mae Blonski, and Reika Cully (6 p.m.; 21-and-older; free but suggested donation of $10). What an amazing lineup! That's an astounding amount of singer-songwriter talent.

Ska veterans Save Ferris and alt-rockers The Aquadolls play on Wednesday, Feb. 21 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $22 at tixr.com). Word on the street is Save Ferris is fixing to drop their first live album recorded from Santa Monica Pier in 2016.

SLO Brew Rock

SoCal rapper Shwayze (née Aaron Smith) throws down the rhymes on Friday, Feb. 16 (doors 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). Raised in the SoCal beach scene, the actor and musician became known as Shwayze in 2008 when he dropped his debut record Buzzin' and the singles "Buzzin" and "Corona and Lime."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Slo Brew Rock

RENEGADE Indie singer-songwriter Dylan LeBlanc plays SLO Brew Rock on Feb. 18.

Highway Starr bills itself as "a country party like no other," and they'll play covers of today's hottest country hits as well as old favorites on Saturday, Feb. 17 (doors 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $16 at ticketweb.com).

Singer-songwriter Dylan LeBlanc plays on Sunday, Feb. 18 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com) with Omar Velasco opening. LeBlanc is touring in support of his striking new album Renegade.

"I like the idea of a renegade—branching off from society or from the structure of the way our world is designed," he said in press materials. "It felt right to call it that. I wanted to write about the crueler, nasty aspects of the world and life."

Fremont Theater

House music producer Max Styler performs on Friday, Feb. 16 (6:30 p.m.; 18-and-older; $30 at tixr.com), with dance and electronica artist Jackie Hollander, Chepe Flores, and Dowie. Styler has played big festivals and clubs such as Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo, Coachella, Space Ibiza, Hakkasan, and Wet Republic, so seeing him at the Fremont promises to be intimate.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

BERMUDIAN REGGAE Catch the vibe with Collie Buddz at the Fremont Theater on Feb. 22.

SoCal artist Denm, who smashed onto the scene with his debut record Slum Beach Denny and its nod to the likes of Sublime and Slightly Stoopid, returns this Tuesday, Feb. 20 (8 p.m.; all ages; $12.50 to 25 at prekindle.com), with Little Stranger opening.

Bermudian reggae star Collie Buddz plays next Thursday, Dec. 22 (8 p.m.; all ages; $13.50 to 27 at prekindle.com). Born to a Bermudian mother in New Orleans, he was raised in Bermuda and studied to be an audio engineer before breaking out as a star with his single "Come Around." Special guests Kash'd Out and DMP open.

The Clark Center

Whitney Houston fans, don't miss The Greatest Love of All, a tribute to Whitney Houston starring South Africa vocalist Belinda Davids on Saturday, Feb. 17 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $45 to $75 at clarkcenter.org). Davids is fantastic and will deliver Houston's hits such as "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "Greatest Love of All," and many more.

See Mark Hummel's Blues Harmonica Blowout on Sunday, Feb. 18 (7 p.m.; all ages; $29 to $55 at clarkcenter.org). This is a real super group, featuring Lee Oskar (the original harmonica player from WAR), guitarist Kenny Neal (Louisiana blues royalty who played bass with Buddy Guy and Junior Wells), Jason Ricci (two-time BMA winner for best harmonica), Chris Cain (an Alligator Records recording artist), and more.

Cal Poly Arts

Martin Media presents contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Amy Grant on Sunday, Feb. 18, in Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $79 to $89 at pacslo.org). Grant is one of the few Christian artists who have crossed over into mainstream music. She's released six No. 1 hits, 10 "Top 40" pop singles, and 17 "Top 40" Adult Contemporary tracks.

Australia's The Ten Tenors present a benefit concert for local youth charities at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center on Monday, Feb. 19 (7:30 p.m.; $52 to $97 at pacslo.org), presenting a greatest hits tour of their most loved and requested songs.

Ready for a little razzle dazzle? Chicago comes to Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 22 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $78 to $119 at pacslo.org). The musical has earned six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations.

More music ...

Local alt-rock act Four Day Beard, with post-rock instrumental duo The Contranistas and lo-fi synth-wave act Tarot de Marseilles, play the Raconteur Room this Friday, Feb. 16 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $5 at the door). "We'll also be doing a fan appreciation merch raffle with one raffle ticket included with the door cover," Joe Schwab of Four Day Beard said. "Three drawing winners will get free merch from each band, including a band T-shirt, vinyl 7-inch, vinyl 12-inch LP, and stickers!"

Orchestra Novo presents Michael Nowak and Friends featuring vocalist Maria Jette at Los Osos' Trinity United Methodist Church this Sunday, Feb. 18, performing a program of vocal chamber music (3 p.m.; all ages; $40 at my805.tix.com, and students with ID can buy as ticket at the door for $15).

The Jazz Vespers Concert Series returns to SLO's First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Feb. 18 (4 p.m.; all-ages; donations appreciated) with the Inga Swearingen-Marshall Otwell Duo celebrating "Songs of Love."

Acclaimed violinist Adrianne Munden-Dixon and virtuoso violist Carrie Frey perform at Cypher Winery on Sunday, Feb. 18 (5 p.m.; free). "Munden-Dixon and Frey, known for their collaborative brilliance in the era-spanning quartet Desdemona and their contributions to the New York experimental scene, are joining forces for a mesmerizing concert featuring solos and duos by esteemed composers from the U.S. and Sweden," organizers announced.

Symphony of the Vines presents Fierce Fingerings featuring Jack Cimo (classical guitar), Hilary Clark (cello), and Tony Navarro (violin) at Cass Winery on Sunday, Feb. 18 (5:30 p.m.; all ages; $35 adult, $30 senior, $15 student, and K-12 free with a paid adult at my805tix.com).

Festival Mozaic's Winter Music Festival has four great events lined up: On Thursday, Feb. 22, enjoy Notable Insight: Shostakovich, when Scott Yoo leads a one-hour discussion of Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 1, including performance of some selections, in Congregation Beth David (5:30 p.m.; $30 at ovationtix.com). On Friday, Feb. 23, see Duo Recital: Novacek & Josefowicz, when pianist John Novacek is joined by violinist Leila Josefowicz to play Debussy, Stravinsky, Szymanowski, and Tüür in the Templeton Performing Arts Center (7:30 p.m.; $35 to $85 at ovationtix.com). Notable Dinner: Mozart and Dohnanyi is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, in Arroyo Grande's Cypress Ridge Pavilion as Scott Yoo leads an interactive event featuring piano chamber music (5:30 p.m.; $203 at ovationtix.com). Finally, on Sunday, Feb. 25, in the Cuesta College Performing Arts Center, Scott Yoo joined four visiting artists for a concert featuring Mozart, Shostakovich, and Dohnanyi (2 p.m.; $35 to $85 at ovationtix.com). Visit festivalmozaic.org for details. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at [email protected].