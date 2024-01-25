Got a News Tip?
January 25, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Fool Me Once 

By
click to enlarge WHO KILLED HER HUSBAND? Ex-soldier Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) searches for her husband's murderer in Fool Me Once, a British miniseries thriller based on Harlan Coben's novel, streaming on Netflix. - COURTESY PHOTO BY VISHAL SHARMA/NETFLIX
  • Courtesy Photo By Vishal Sharma/Netflix
  • WHO KILLED HER HUSBAND? Ex-soldier Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) searches for her husband's murderer in Fool Me Once, a British miniseries thriller based on Harlan Coben's novel, streaming on Netflix.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

Based on Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same name, this British miniseries follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan), a former soldier with a tarnished record whose husband, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage), is murdered before her eyes. While trying to pick up the pieces of her broken life and care for her toddler daughter, she discovers on her nanny cam footage of her dead husband playing with their daughter while she was out. Is Joe alive?

Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew are searching for clues to who murdered their mother, Maya's sister. Are the two killers connected? And what about police Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar), who's methodically working the case but with little progress. To further complicate things is Joe's conniving mother, Judith (Joanna Lumley), who seems to have a hidden agenda.

This little thriller keeps you guessing, but it also wallows in melodrama like an old-fashioned soap opera, and you have to believe that Maya, who looks like a fashion model and probably weighs 110 pounds, is actually a badass who can take down men twice her size. If you're up for some supermodel-fu and a story that doesn't quite add up, it's a fun watch. (eight approximately 50-min. episodes) Δ

