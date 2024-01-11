Fargo (Season 5) 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Michelle Faye/fx

BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO After escaping a violent marriage, Dorothy Lyon's (Juno Temple) ex-husband, Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm), finds her and wants revenge, in season 5 of Fargo, streaming on Hulu and other platforms.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? FXNOW, Hulu, and other streaming services

The beloved series based on the 1996 feature film Fargo is back with season 5. As an anthology series, Fargo brings us fresh storylines each season about characters who live in a connected universe with seasons past. This time we follow Dot (Juno Temple), a simple Minnesotan woman—a hardworking nurse, wife, and mother who seems demure and polite in all the ways the Midwest brings to mind.

Yet from scene one, we know Dot isn't the same simple person on the inside as she is on the outside. When her family home is broken into and Dot is dragged off by henchmen, the dark and dreary truth of her past soon comes crashing down on her, and she must correct the wrong.

With evilly affluent mother-in-law Loraine Lyon (played by Jennifer Jason Leigh with the elocution of a goddess) also trying to sniff her out and a truly horrific ex-husband (John Hamm) and his crew hunting her down, Dot is on the run from both her past and her present. This series is brilliant, and this season especially so. (10 approximately 53-min. episodes) Δ