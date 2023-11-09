15th Annual New Times Music Awards winners for 2023 

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

THE BEST! Sadie Jasper, who won first place in the Hip-Hop/Rap genre as well as first place in R&B/Blues, also won Best Live Performer on Nov. 3, at the New Times Music Awards showcase. Congratulations to all the winners!

Best Album

Josh Rosenblum, Love Letter

Jolon Station, Y'all or Nothing

Rusted Stone, Welcome to the Show

Best Songwriter

Dave Tate, "This Moment"

Joe Koenig, "Lila Rose"

David Lynch, "I Can See Sound"

Youth

Elbow Drop Sunday, "Southern Belle"

Awkward Silence, "Just Jump"

Elbow Drop Sunday, "Special K"

Hip-Hop/Rap

Sadie Jasper, "I Want"

Van Gordon, "My Own Eyes"

clonose, "Beach Towel"

Open

Mike Healy & The Canaries, "Blood Clots"

MiniNova, "Mambo Night"

slObird, "Synching My Heart"

R&B/Blues

Sadie Jasper, "Love Gets Better With Age"

LOVR, "Dopamine"

Susan Richie, "The Heart Has a Mind of Its Own"

Rock/Alternative

Big Sierra, "Night Walks"

Dead Magic, "Leave It Alone"

Carbon City Lights, "Wake Up"

Country/Americana/Folk

Max MacLaury, "Deciduousness"

Ynana Rose, "Whiskey Lies"

Josh Rosenblum, "Closure (This Life)"

Local Legend

Sound engineer Mike O'Connell

Readers' Choice

Big Sierra, "Night Walks"

Best Live Performance

Sadie Jasper Δ