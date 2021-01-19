Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

News Wire

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Hundreds in rural SLO County and Santa Maria lose power in PG&E shutoff

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 11:57 AM

Gusty winds and dry conditions caused PG&E to preemptively cut power to hundreds of households in rural southern San Luis Obispo County and Santa Maria on Jan. 19—part of the utility’s first wave of Public Safety Power Shutoffs in 2021.

The shutoff, which spans seven Central California counties, is impacting 462 customers around Huasna, Suey, Twitchell Reservoir, and Tepusquet—sparsely populated areas east of Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, and Santa Maria.
click to enlarge SHUTOFFS More than 450 customers in SLO and northern Santa Barbara counties are without power due to a PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff on Jan. 19. - MAP COURTESY OF SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
  • MAP COURTESY OF SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
  • SHUTOFFS More than 450 customers in SLO and northern Santa Barbara counties are without power due to a PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff on Jan. 19.

Of those without electricity, 91 are in SLO County and 371 are in Santa Barbara County. About a dozen residents who depend on power for medical devices are affected. Another 66 customers across both counties have also lost power due to unplanned outages.

PG&E announced the potential for a shutoff on Jan. 17 as it monitored a “powerful, offshore weather event” two days after SLO County broke a winter temperature record. About 5,200 customers are affected statewide.

“We will not begin restoration efforts until the extreme conditions have subsided and we’ve been given the all-clear by the PG&E Emergency Operations Center,” PG&E spokesperson Mark Mesesan told New Times via email. “Then, we will use ground crews, helicopters, and other resources to inspect our equipment and safely expedite any necessary repairs before we begin to re-energize customers.”

Those customers impacted by the shutoff can visit community resources centers at the Grover Beach Community Center and the First Christian Church in Santa Maria to access portable charging devices, Wi-Fi, blankets, and food.

According to the National Weather Service, hazardous wind gusts are forecasted to continue through the evening of Jan. 19. PG&E has not provided an expected date and time for ending the shutoff, other than giving a date range of Jan. 18 through 20.

“Winds will continue to howl all up and down the Bay Area/Central Coast before gradually leveling off this evening,” a Jan. 19 tweet from the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area account read. “For now, be sure to report any downed power lines to local authorities.” ∆
Peter Johnson
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Volunteers 2021
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in News Wire

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Paso school district discusses grand jury financial crisis report Read More

  2. ECHO puts out call for volunteers as it expands homeless services throughout North County Read More

  3. Convicted SLO County stalker eligible for release in April Read More

  4. Volunteer programs geared toward at-risk populations were hit hard by COVID-19 safety restrictions designed to protect their clients Read More

  5. SLO County ICU bed capacity decreases due to staffing Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation