Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

News Wire

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

SLO County Sheriff asks for help finding potential witness in 2019 Oceano homicide

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man who it believes is a possible witness in the unsolved murder of Oceano resident Larry Bross.
click to enlarge ACTIVE INVESTIGATION The SLO County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who it says visited Oceano resident Larry Bross (pictured) two days before he was killed in 2019. - FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • ACTIVE INVESTIGATION The SLO County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who it says visited Oceano resident Larry Bross (pictured) two days before he was killed in 2019.


Investigators are searching for “a male subject who was observed visiting Bross” two days before the 90-year-old’s body was found in his Oceano home on the 1400 block of Strand Way on Jan. 24, 2019.

“It is believed this person may be a friend or acquaintance of Bross,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Jan. 12 press release, put out nearly two years after his death.

A local activist and retired teacher, Bross died after being beaten and stabbed to death with a sharp object, according to authorities. A neighbor concerned about his whereabouts found him deceased in his home. After two years, no arrests have been made in the case.

According to our previous reporting, Bross was a vocal and longtime proponent of limiting recreational vehicle activity at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, which butted up against the backyard of his home.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said in an email that the department is not releasing additional information about the case at this time “so as to not jeopardize the investigation.”

Anyone with knowledge of the person of interest can contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. ∆
—Peter Johnson


Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 New Times Music Awards
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Pismo Beach to fund needed repairs at Chapman Estate Read More

  2. Local medical and cosmetic doctor settles accusations of gross negligence Read More

  3. Viral wave: SLO County struggles to keep up with record COVID-19 cases, contact tracing, and vaccine rollout Read More

  4. State water board worries Paso Robles groundwater decline will impact domestic wells Read More

  5. Conservationists criticize State Parks plan for future of Oceano Dunes Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation