Dogs allowed in Paso Robles parks after 40 years 

GRAB YOUR POOP BAGS Paso Robles City Council lifted a rule restricting dogs in city parks, allowing dogs to be leashed in parks like the one downtown and requiring owners to clean up after their animals.

The Paso Robles City Council overturned a longtime ordinance restricting dogs from all city parks, a rule historically and regularly broken by dog owners.

The ordinance change was first discussed at the City Council meeting on June 4 and was brought back at the July 16 meeting.

Paso Robles Police Cmdr. Ricky Lehr told the council that since the city has shifted more efforts toward tourism, businesses have as well, often providing dog treats and water bowls for those walking their dogs around town.

“It’s accepting that dogs are a part of the family and [welcoming] people to bring their dogs down to the city park,” Lehr said.

Allowing dogs in parks sparked controversy during the meeting as council members questioned how the city and Police Department would maintain cleanliness and safety in parks. Councilmember Chris Bausch asked Lehr how the department intends to enforce dogs urinating in the park.

“How do we clean that up?” he asked.

Lehr said there is no plan to enforce urinating, but the department will enforce the removal of animal feces.

Bausch said despite the existing restriction, dogs are still pooping in the park.

“If we can’t enforce it now, what makes me believe we will enforce the new ordinance?” Bausch asked.

Police Chief Damian Nord stepped in when Bausch listed other ordinances that he felt the department wasn’t enforcing, such as cannabis delivery, loitering, and illegal fireworks.

“Mr. Bausch, we enforce all laws,” Nord said. “It’s a park. People bring their dogs to hotels, people bring their dogs to restaurants, people bring their dogs everywhere with them.”

Bausch apologized for bringing it up and expressed concern about the fiscal impact of lifting the restriction. Paso’s staff report, however, stated that the city wasn’t anticipating any additional expenses.

Other concerns included aggressive dogs, with Councilmember Fred Strong saying he was afraid that kids would get hurt.

Nord said that the police couldn’t predict whether it would happen, adding that it wasn’t a problem he had seen in his time with the Police Department.

If any situation becomes “egregious,” Nord said, the department would act and maintain order within the parks.

Bausch made a motion to table the council’s decision until a fiscal report was created but it failed 2-3. The council approved the change 4-1 under the condition that a fiscal report would later be provided determining expenses for city-provided poop bags and signage.

Dogs must be leashed while in parks, and police will still monitor and enforce unnecessary noise, aggressive animals, and animal waste. Fines will start at $100 and increase per offense. ∆