Porter sentenced to 285 years for child sex crimes

Convicted child abuser Jason Porter of Paso Robles received a 285-year prison sentence in court on June 28, concluding a five-year criminal case with many child victims.
SLO County Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera handed down the sentence, agreeing with prosecutors that Porter, 49, should face separate sentences for each of his 16 felony sex crimes, which involved the abuse of young children, ages one to 13, and possession of child pornography.
In a statement released after the sentencing, SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow applauded “the courage of these young survivors in reporting the abuse, and the parents of the survivors who appeared in court today to face the defendant and express the very real impact of his terrible crimes.”
Deputy DA Melissa Chabra, who prosecuted the case as part of the DA’s Office’s Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit, said the sentencing “finally deliver[s] justice to all of the survivors involved.”
Porter, who waived his right to a jury trial, was found guilty on June 2
of more than 52 felony and misdemeanor crimes.
Held in SLO County jail on $7 million bail since his arrest in 2016, Porter will soon be transferred to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for placement in state prison.
